What better gift than the gift of life

It’s the season of gift-giving. Maybe you’re thinking that a touch of greenery would be a nice addition to your loved one’s home; maybe your roommate needs a plant friend to keep them company; or maybe you want to gift something that your loved ones can care for, since they can’t care for you. (Seriously, traveling right now is not recommended.)
The oldies but goodies are always considered this time of year when choosing a plant to give: pothos, philodendron, zz plant, and snake plants. But there are way cooler plants that are just as easy to care for.
For the neglectful loved one, choose a fun hoya. There are a million different types, ranging from $5 plants at Lowe’s to hoyas that sell for hundreds of dollars per leaf. Hoyas love to be ignored and dry out completely, so this is a great gift for the friend who sends you a Tik Tok every once in a while but has mysteriously lost your contact in their phone.
These succulent-type plants tend to be pretty hardy during shipping, so if that’s the route you’re taking, don’t fret. There are plenty of online resources that have you covered when it comes to shipping plants.
Because of the colder weather, you might need to buy a heat pack for your plant before you send it off. The 72-hour heat packs are the ones I see most often in plant unboxings, but you can also try to swing it and just insulate the package really well.
For the overbearing ones in your life, you cannot go wrong with a peace lily. Peace lilies are known to be drama queens; they want a bunch of water, and if they dry out too much, they’ll flop over like you killed them. (You did not — they’re just being dramatic.) They are finicky babies who love to drink, so this is a great plant for someone who wants to care for something right now but can’t because of COVID.
Like I mentioned, peace lilies are fussy, but you can ship them if you make sure the plant has recently been watered and the shipment includes a heat pack. If peace lilies get too cold, they’ll make sure you know that, too.
For your local loved ones, choose plants that are harder to find (and harder to ship). Fun ones that come to mind are philodendron silver swords. These have silvery green leaves and, after maturing, some stunning long lobes. These plants will run you about $40, depending on where you find them.
Larger plants can also be good gifts for locals, because you’re not going to ship a 3-foot-tall bird of paradise unless you can spend some serious money.
Contactless drop-off is going to be your saving grace with these. But it’ll be nice to have a reason to go out and see a loved one receive a gift through a socially-distanced exchange.
If you want to gift a plant but don’t want to worry about shipping, you can always give your loved one a gift card to their local nursery. They can FaceTime you in the shop and you can work together to pick out a plant without managing the worries of shipping.
If shipping isn’t an issue, but you don’t want the hassle of dealing with shipping a plant, plant supplies are always an option too. I purchased a monstera deliciosa suncatcher from Kent East Hill Nursery made by the local artist HEMLEVA, and it’s been a lovely addition to my space. It truly throws the most stunning rainbows across my walls in the afternoon.
Gardening gloves, plant pins and stickers, prints, and calendars are also great ways to incorporate a love for plants into more shipping-friendly gifts, and they can be found in nearly all shops and nurseries.
This season is a tough one for many folks, and maybe a plant will be just what they need to keep their spirits up. It could be their way of practicing self-care, like it is mine. Maybe they’ll get pulled away from the news and political onslaught for a minute or so. Perhaps they’ll find a chance to practice mindfulness when caring for their little friend.
Reach Health & Wellness Editor Iseabel Nance at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @iseabel
