Spaghetti and spice and everything nice

Welcome to the end of week 11. Somehow, we’ve made it through the trials of an election, three months of a global pandemic, and the woes of another remote quarter. I’ve loved every moment of my journey to learn more about the people of the UW and their personal ties to food and cooking. I hope you all have as well.
This week, I talked all things pasta and cooking pet peeves with Curran Connelly, a sophomore studying philosophy and psychology.
Connelly’s relationship with food is full of contradictions. When asked about what food means to him, Connelly laughed and said that food is about nourishment. He’s proudly eaten the same thing for breakfast for the past six years — a banana, a protein bar, and a glass of milk.
However, Connelly acknowledges that food is also a powerful source of enjoyment. Food provides an excuse for him to stop and relax at mealtimes.
“It is also nice to have those, like, mandated breaks in your day,” Connelly said.
His freshman year, Connelly lived in the dorms with a roommate he describes as “very fitness-conscious.” Thanks to this roommate, Connelly’s diet evolved, and he began adding new foods to his repertoire. Salad was one such food, and Connelly happily recalled trips to the salad bar with his roommate.
“You go to the salad bar together, and that’s a journey — you get to create your own thing,” Connelly said.
He now views salad as a staple and says it’s a cheap and easy weeknight meal, since you can add nearly anything to the dish.
“And adding meat to my salad: wow, game-changer,” Connelly said.
Aside from salad, Connelly enjoys spaghetti carbonara, which he had for the first time on a family trip to Rome, Italy. He remembers trying it at a rooftop restaurant and loving it so much that he told his dad the family needed to make the dish at home.
After returning from their trip, Connelly’s parents would make carbonara for him as a special treat. This year, Connelly, who is stuck at home due to COVID-19, realized he had the perfect opportunity to teach himself how to make carbonara. He did, and now makes it regularly.
Our conversation soon turned to our shared cooking pet peeve: unseasoned food. We commiserated over the sin of under-seasoned chicken and boiled vegetables. If, in 2020, you are still boiling your vegetables, I politely invite you to stop. Vegetables need to be treated with love and kindness — which means coating them in olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and roasting in an oven at 420 degrees Fahrenheit.
Connelly also described his love of all things spicy and told me that he feels spice is the way to take any dish to the next level.
“I think people severely underrate spice,” Connelly said.
In the spirit of spice and spaghetti carbonara, I made my own version of the iconic dish this week, following Connelly’s lead and using this recipe from The New York Times Cooking. Instead of bacon, I used spicy, vegan Italian sausage. If you’re anything like me and have watched “Criminal Minds” more times than is healthy, you have no doubt seen Agent Rossi make his carbonara. I felt like I was channelling the spirit of the great man himself as I cooked this week.
The dish is very easy to make and requires only simple ingredients. Ultimately, what’s not to love? Cheese, pasta, and a meat — or non-meat — of your choice are just about the best things ever.
As always, happy cooking and even happier eating. Please do not hesitate to share your food stories; I would love to hear from you. If you send a new recipe, believe me, I will be overjoyed.
Reach columnist Zoe Luderman Miller at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @zozozaira
