Winter is coming

Daylight savings time marks the beginning of shorter days and longer nights, and for plants, this means slower growth, because there’s not enough sun to sustain them. If this is your first winter with plants, don’t fret; even though Washington is particularly dark and gloomy this time of year, there are a few key things you can do to ensure your plants make it to spring.
I’ve gone through two winters as a plant parent, and this year, I feel more prepared than ever, with my five grow lights running at all times. I have some plants that are pretty far from my window, meaning that they’re grown almost entirely with supplemental lighting, so I think I know my stuff.
My room faces a neighboring dorm building, so my lighting situation isn't great to begin with and, with winter on its way, I know it’ll be a lot darker as the days get shorter.
An easy way to keep your plants happy and growing — though a lot of houseplants will go dormant during the winter — is to give them sufficient lighting. I do this by using grow lights, but I don’t have anything super fancy, like the nearly $200 grow lights seen on Amazon. Instead, I prefer to use LED strip lights and grow bulbs for seeds and greens. I also have a few of the purple LED grow lights, though I prefer to use white light.
It’s recommended that you use grow lights at a distance of 12 to 24 inches from your plants, in order to provide them with sufficient lighting. Be mindful of bleaching your more sensitive plants with grow lights by maintaining this recommended spacing between the foliage and the lights.
Positioning the grow light above the plant is ideal if you wish to continue their growth pattern in a way that mimics how light from the sun hits the plant. But this is not always possible, especially if you’re using clamp grow lights, so try rotating your plants every few weeks for equal growth on all sides.
Also, you should ease up on fertilizing during winter. A lot of plants will go dormant during the winter months because of the darkness and colder temperatures, which is just not the ideal growing environment. If you’re still seeing active growth, it’s OK to fertilize them, but do so sparingly.
Watering will also slow down during winter months because of low temperatures and lack of lighting. Plants aren’t using as much water because of their dormancy, so if you tend to have a heavy hand when it comes to watering, it might be time to implement a watering schedule to ensure you don’t drown your plants. I use a moisture meter to keep track of when my plants need watering, because I have too many and need more than an app. The moisture meter is helpful for my larger or fussier plants that don’t visibly show that they’re thirsty.
Now is also the time to be mindful of your temperatures, especially near windows. I keep most of my succulents on the windowsill, so they absorb the drafty temperatures from the window. Since I know they’ll be dormant for winter, I’m not too concerned about having those there, but I sure don’t have my expensive tropicals lounging in the same spot.
I try to keep temperatures above 65 degrees, because most of my plants are tropicals. Look into your plant’s specific requirements to make sure you know how best to care for them. Generally speaking, between 60 and 75 degrees should be suitable for most houseplants.
Just because it’s the dormancy period doesn’t mean there isn’t a potential for pests. Your home is an ideal warm environment for pests to burrow and wait for spring, when they will then explode all over your plant collection. Practicing preventative care is still necessary during the off season.
Though it’s not quite winter, the time is fast approaching. Make sure your plants survive the cold months so you can experience the absolute joy of the spring growth boom, because it’s real, and it’s so worth it.
Reach Health & Wellness Editor Iseabel Nance at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @iseabel
