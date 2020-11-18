Let the festivities begin

Halloween is officially over, and we are well into November. That means it’s time for the festive season to begin, and what’s more winter-like than hot chocolate? Personally, I can’t think of anything.
If I’m being completely honest, this recipe is inspired by the hot cocoa bomb Instagram videos — but I’ve made a cookie version you can dunk in hot chocolate instead. Few things are as comforting as a good chocolate chip cookie, so I’ve provided a simple recipe to fulfill all your cookie needs.
This is another one of those recipes that can be altered to fit your personal taste, depending on your chocolate preferences. I made four different cookies from one batch of dough, but I’ll include how to make just one batch of any kind.
Cookies are fun to mess around with, because once you have a base dough, it’s pretty easy to add any sort of ingredients. Let this recipe inspire you to get creative and play around with flavors. I think adding a bit of peppermint extract would taste really good; you can try adding crushed candy cane, white chocolate chips, or nuts of some kind. The cookie world is yours to explore.
Reach columnist Zoe Schenk at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schenk_zoe
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating. here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.