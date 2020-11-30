Roanoke Park: An easy oasis

For every park with the level of grandeur and cultural significance as Volunteer Park, there are multiple counterparts that are more low-key.
That is not to say this week’s destination is any less significant in and of itself. In fact, a park at its best is an easy oasis: a much-needed escape from the urban landscape and lifestyle, yet close at hand and integral to said lifestyle.
Given its prime location between my home and campus, I find myself resting beneath the canopy of trees at Roanoke Park more often than at any other park we’ve visited through this column.
Directly between the shiny Seattle Fire Station 22 to the south, with the hum of the Highway 520 on-ramp underneath, and the regal historical homes of North Capitol Hill to the north, Roanoke Park is the archetypical neighborhood park in Seattle, though it does boast some unique features of its own.
Roanoke Park effectively serves as the end (or the beginning) of the expansive parkway originally designed by the Olmstead brothers to extend from Volunteer Park through Interlaken and down to Portage Bay. The adjacent Bagley Viewpoint perched atop the 520 underpass offers expansive views of the century-old Husky Stadium framed by Lake Washington and the North Cascades.
As is ideal for any neighborhood park, it is a centerpoint for its immediate neighborhood and sacred to the people who live nearby, whether mindfully or not.
Runners and dog walkers alike circle the park and descend its stairs en route to their homes or other destinations, just as parents chat from six feet away while their kids clamber on the playground structure. The occasional writer sits on a bench beneath a tree savoring a tumbler of hot coffee in the cold dusk.
Though it is as gray and soggy as the rest of the city in this season, Roanoke Park “has fruit trees that burst into color in the spring,” as the Seattle Parks website describes. To imagine this transformation from its current state is an act of creation in itself.
Yet, even in this gray at the onset of winter, the trees are embracing and refreshing. There is peace in the recognition that these trees are containers and sustainers of life, yet are so unassuming. They rise and their leaves fall each and every year without fail, and yet there is no guarantee they will do so again. Nature — even if it is planned and carefully sculpted to meet the needs of a growing city — thrives in a state of perpetual faith in tomorrow.
From the view on the ground, it’s clear that trees are futurists: recording the past to ensure the present to create the future. What’s more, even in this park that is so much smaller than some of the others we’ve visited, there is a fantastical variety to be found.
The park, at all vantage points, is an easily accessible reprieve — or oasis — away from whatever these stay-at-home days consist of for you.
The park is also an emphatic stand-in for your own neighborhood park, and I suggest you venture outdoors and find one if you haven’t already. This column is nothing if not an encouragement to go wander and discover your own open space, investigating all the beauty to be found along the way.
