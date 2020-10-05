Sketching quietly among columns and trees

After six months away from campus, the feeling of walking through Red Square, across the Quad, and down Rainier Vista was reminiscent of my first exploration of campus as a new student.
Strolling through campus with no destination in mind brought me to Sylvan Grove — one of the places every freshman visits but rarely returns to because of its secluded location. It is one of the more mystical locations on campus, much like the reading room of Suzzallo or the medicinal herb gardens on the opposite side of Rainier Vista.
The entrance to this sanctuary is shrouded by branches and leaves, creating a sense of wonder and mystery upon entering.
The four Ionic columns date back to 1861 and are the same columns that stood on the portico of the Washington Territorial University, a two-story building located in downtown Seattle. It wasn’t until 1911 that they were moved to where the Quad is today .
As buildings on the Quad were erected one by one in the Collegiate Gothic style , it became clear that the neoclassical style of the columns was very much out of place. To remedy this, the columns were moved once again in 1921 to their present-day location.
This quiet and removed place was perfect for sketching. The man-made structures in contrast with the background of branches and leaves transported me to an almost Shakespearean setting.
With most of my sketches completely removed from campus this past spring, I hope to venture out — albeit safely — to campus and some local spots that I can share through my drawings in pencil, ink, and watercolor.
Until the next sketch,
Reach The Campus Sketcher Elijah Pasco at arts@dailyuw.com. Instagram: @the_campus_sketcher
