A good day for soup

As a true Pacific Northwesterner, I believe that there’s no greater joy than a rainy-day walk. I love the gray sky and the smell of damp soil and rain. I love tugging on my rainboots and layering flannels and jackets to go splash through puddles and crunch dry leaves. Yes, I am an adult.
The second-best part about a walk on a rainy day is coming home afterward — your ears and nose rosy from the cold, and your hair soaked through, because a true Seattlite knows to leave the umbrella at home. Peeling off wet clothes and snuggling up with a hot cup of coffee, a warm bowl of soup, and a piece of crusty bread is arguably the perfect way to warm up.
Turns out, I’m not alone. This week, I bonded with Matthew Cotter, a junior studying biology, over our shared love of soup.
“I love cooking soup, specifically because it’s such a shareable food,” Cotter said.
Cotter added, enthusiastically, that food and cooking are his favorite ways of connecting with others. He views cooking as a form of giving — similar to a love language — as well as an activity that allows him to take a step back from life.
“I’ll set aside a day and [say] this is my soup day,” Cotter said.
Cotter’s soup days begin with shopping for ingredients with his friends or roommates. The next morning, he’ll start cooking, and by evening he’ll have a pot of soup to share. He told me how his soup brings his roommates together, out from their separate rooms, and allows the group to reconnect with each other.
Aside from food enabling interpersonal connection, Cotter emphasized the meaning cooking has for him individually. For Cotter, cooking is a way to show love not only to others, but to himself.
“As much as I love cooking for other people, cooking is also sort of a thing that I do for myself,” Cotter said. “I love the act of cooking, the smells, and the activity of it.”
Cotter is a musician, and he compares the experience of cooking to that of stepping into a rehearsal. Practicing music gives space to leave all other parts of your life outside the door and provides an escape into the creation of something beautiful. To Cotter, cooking is the same.
Like many of the individuals I’ve spoken to, Cotter shared how cooking allows him to bond with his family. When he left for college, his mother gave him a recipe book of her favorite meals. He’s since been slowly working his way through the book, and says that it has allowed him to remain close with his mother, despite being far from home.
Cotter’s favorite recipe is a soup that his mother shared with him. The crowd-pleasing recipe makes “like three gallons of soup,” according to Cotter.
The soup is a coconut curry broth with mushrooms and chicken, but on Cotter’s recommendation, I substituted the chicken broth with vegetable stock and swapped the chicken for tofu. The recipe requires several specialty ingredients, but everything can be found at Uwajimaya in the International District.
The recipe is a bit time-consuming, but not overly complicated. The soup itself is perfectly spicy and packed with flavor — perfect to enjoy after a cold walk in the rain.
Turns out, the only thing better than a rainy day is a soup day. Trust me, you need one too.
As always, happy cooking and even happier eating. Please do not hesitate to share your food stories; I would love to hear from you. If you send a new recipe, believe me, I will be overjoyed.
Reach columnist Zoe Luderman Miller at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @zozozaira
