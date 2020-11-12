Live from quarantine, ‘So Far So Good’ is an experimental performance art piece

On a brisk, cold, Saturday night, I had the opportunity to witness the UW School of Drama’s new production, “So Far So Good,” from the warmth of my bedroom. “So Far So Good” is an online performance art piece devised by UW drama faculty member Libby King, fellow graduate actors, and designers from the general drama department.
Not only was this the first production of the quarter, it was also King’s first major production at the UW, following a lengthy and respectable acting career with the TEAM in New York.
The play focuses on a group of young adults progressing through their nighttime routines, including such activities as watching the vice presidential debates, getting ready to go out, or sharing a drink at a new bar. Also included are a Zoom birthday party, a wild trip into the multiverse, superheroes, and randomly placed “Hamlet” quotations. The production aims to tell a deeply human story by recreating the different experiences each cast member underwent in the past few months and is accompanied by a healthy splash of social commentary.
Through a critical lens, while the technical aspects were impressive, the overall plot and execution were only fair. The play, which often felt like a collection of short films, is strung together by a strange and difficult-to-follow storyline.
“[The play is] an attempt to take 12 disparate things and … braid them together,” cast member Joellen Sweeney said.
While this is an interesting concept for a performing art piece, the play lacked clarification, specifically in the script, which left the audience feeling fairly lost.
“We, you know, really didn’t nail down some semblance of a script until … two days before the show,” cast member Antonio Mitchell said. He later added that the lack of clarity adds to the “big sense of unknown” the show was aiming for, as a piece of devised theater.
It should be noted that holding a performance over Zoom, with intense live editing, is incredibly difficult. Not only does the lack of a physical stage pose problems, but the nonexistent live audience also impacts the performance. Hosting a Zoom call for 20 participants is a struggle, so I can only imagine how stressful and anxiety-inducing it must have been to not only connect everyone, but simultaneously livestream the entire project. This endeavor did add to the experimental nature of the project and was quite admirable, especially in the midst of a pandemic and political turmoil.
Instead of thoroughly focusing on one topic, the play attempts to address as many politically divisive issues as possible, from the killing of Black citizens to the raging pandemic and discussions of mental health. Each instance felt placed in a scene for no reason but to mindlessly preach, which ruined the plausibility of the somewhat fantastical world and its characters.
While I have a considerable amount of respect for King and her company for attempting to discuss these issues, the execution felt less like poignant social commentary and more insensitive to those of us who genuinely suffer from depression, anxiety, and other highlighted issues.
The humorous aspects of the performance also fell quite flat; although, with regard to the nature of comedy, it is truly difficult to please everyone. While I am certain that some audience members were amused at moments, I found most of the humor to be dry and awkwardly placed, as with many other scenes.
For example, the ending of the play, which King describes as “striking, beautiful, stumbly, and imperfect,” was a vertical one-take recording (turned horizontal) of trees and a pile of rocks.
The end symbolizes “the potential for rebuilding in our society … and how significant nature is in our lives,” King said.
Although this was an interesting way to end the performance, I thought it failed to convey this message, in large part because of overbearing music, an inaudible “Richard II” monologue, and a poorly filmed camera angle. I think editing the audio to feel less overwhelming, and adjusting the monologue to be slightly louder, would have enabled the sequence to have the profound effect King desired, but I digress.
While the piece is a technical feat, with immensely talented actors and an interesting concept (once thoroughly explained by the play’s creators), the actual performance fails to appropriately discuss social issues and convey clarity to the audience. That being said, if you’re searching for a way to support the UW School of Drama, or are interested in a part-realistic, part-fantastical reenactment of the past few months, I would recommend this piece. Those interested in viewing recordings of “So Far So Good” may reach out to dramahousemanager@uw.edu for more information.
