Soul-searching: An existential pondering of Disney-Pixar’s ‘Soul’

Disney-Pixar’s latest animated film “Soul” tells the artful, evocative tale of a Black man who falls out of his life and into his soul. It’s a moving film that captures the brevity of our lives and the fragility of our dreams, reshaping our conceptions of what it means to live a purposeful life.
As we follow middle school band teacher Joe Gardner through a seemingly monotonous life, we discover alongside him that “ordinary living” is more precious than we think. On the surface, “Soul” is about chasing one’s passions, but underneath its colorfully animated landscapes lies a more profound question: What was I placed on this earth to do; what is my purpose?
My favorite aspect of “Soul” is that it’s not a story about worldly triumphs or material successes; instead, it highlights the beauty of ordinary moments, like losing oneself in music and reveling in the mundane. Characters like Joe and 22 toe the boundaries of what it means to be truly happy, entertaining the idea that personal fulfillment isn’t dependent on fame or fortune.
I want to credit UW student Jasmine Mae Alindayu for introducing me to the movie. After watching “Soul,” I asked Alindayu what she thought was the most prominent theme.
“Free will, definitely, because as humans we are always searching for the meaning of life,” Alindayu said. “What many of us fail to realize is that we are so focused on trying to find that definitive thing that defines us when, in reality, there are so many other factors that can define life.”
For example, Joe is fixated on the prospect of becoming a professional pianist. Performing jazz, he believes, is his sole mission in life. This is exactly where the movie draws a distinction between passion and purpose, cautioning us not to conflate the two.
“A spark isn’t a soul’s purpose! Oh, you mentors and your passions. Your purposes, your meanings-of-life. So basic,” one of the Jerrys, a counselor at the You Seminar for unborn souls, says to Joe.
Like Joe, we believe that our passion or spark defines the trajectory of our lives. When we have difficulty discerning this spark, we may feel ashamed and as if we’ve given up. “Soul” teaches us that while passions are great, they are not purposes. We need to let go of the idea that there is only one path to fulfillment.
As Alindayu so eloquently summarized, “‘Soul’ inspires you to find your purpose, to discover who you are, but by the end it’s more subjective on how people conceive their own lives.”
Living a life that is unbound by personal expectations and that embraces free will is so much more fulfilling.
Finally, I asked Alindayu, “What did ‘Soul’ spark in you?”
“After watching this movie, I [thought], I really need to appreciate [everything in life] because if I’m so focused on what purpose I have, I’ll miss out on all the good things that could be beautiful.”
Unsurprisingly, Alindayu strongly recommends “Soul” to other UW students.
“‘Soul’ is a great movie to remind us that, ‘Hey, you don’t have to have everything figured out.’ And that’s the beauty of it,” Alindayu said.
Sarah Pham
