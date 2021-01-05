Reading recommendations from a brief winter break

I read a lot in 2020 — more than I would have liked to. With news of the pandemic and other catastrophes constantly looming, I needed a reprieve from the doomscrolling rabbit hole I’d often find myself in on Twitter.
This winter break was the perfect opportunity to rid myself of academic readings and cynical headlines. I could finally sit down, open the Audible app, and find some well-deserved escapism through creative literature.
After watching reruns of the 1970s British panel show “Whodunnit?” I needed to satiate my craving for a good, exposition-heavy murder mystery novel. I well-immersed myself within that genre and chose to read three selections from the mother of crime novels herself — Agatha Christie.
Not many people know that Christie is one of the world’s best-selling authors of all time, “outsold only by the Bible and Shakespeare,” her website reads. Of course, this has to do with the fact that she published at least 75 books in her lifetime, but it is an amazing feat nonetheless. She is a woman who lived a mystery of her own, vanishing for 11 days at one point in her life, and returning home as perplexingly as her disappearance.
My favorite book of those I read over the break is one of her most famous works — “And Then There Were None.”
Published in 1939, this novel takes place on Soldier Island where a motley cast of characters are picked off one-by-one through mysterious and chilling ways. The story is based on the methods of death described in the racially-charged poem “Ten Little Indians.'' The adaptation I read replaced Indian with the word “soldier,” though I am not sure if this nullifies the book’s deep-rooted racism and bigotry.
Unlike Christie’s other stories, there is no detective in this book. Instead, a confusing finger-pointing game ensues between the stranded English-folk that left me wondering if maybe I was the killer all along.
The thing I love most about Christie’s works are that they defy everything that makes literature palpable. She writes heavy bouts of tedious exposition, creates incredibly unlikeable characters, and makes her plots as convoluted as possible to actively disrupt the reading experience — yet I appreciate every second of it. The world-building and the depth of each character’s motives are what hooked me from the start.
It doesn’t take a genius to figure out the murderer behind each Christie novel, but it is exhilarating knowing that you are able to read through the red herrings and ultimately guess correctly. Reading is one of the only endeavors that can give you satisfaction for spoiling an ending yourself.
I am not the only person who spent their winter break with their nose in a book. Quarantine has increased media consumption across the board, whether that be watching movies or reading books. First-year Megan Matti read a whopping eight books over break, most of which were from the Percy Jackson series in anticipation of the upcoming Disney+ adaptation.
Out of all the books she read, though, Matti recommends “The Mothers'' by Brit Bennett. The book tells the story of a young woman who left her hometown after the suicide of her mother, but is called back because of a family emergency years later.
“I read one of her books, ‘The Vanishing Half,’ earlier this year and she is one of my new favorite authors,” Matti said. “She writes in an accessible way [that is also] gentle and realistic. Her writing is beautiful [and I would] highly recommend it.”
Quarantine and the colder weather may also bring about inspiration for notorious non-readers. First-year UW Bothell student Patrick Colibaba-Evulet started “The Count of Monte Cristo” by Alexandre Dumas over break as a way to get back into reading. The book follows the story of a wrongfully imprisoned man who builds a brilliant strategy for revenge against the men who betrayed him.
“I had heard great things about it based on the author’s reputation and I felt like I needed a longer book to get back into reading more, so I was super excited to start on it,” Colibaba-Evulet said. “I highly recommend it for a great revenge story with an excellent build-up. I think, regardless of quarantine, I’d be reading this book down the line. Quarantine opened up that possibility further, so I’m grateful for that.”
We all spend our winter breaks differently and reading is a great way to pass the time without having to go outside and put people in danger. Regardless if you choose to browse these recommendations, maybe you can spend the new year reading something beside your textbooks.
Reach writer Kimberly Quiocho at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @kimq125
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.