There have been many years of experience in the rehabilitation of drug addicts for both men and women. Is there a difference in the complexity of rehabilitation between men and women. Sometimes the question is posed differently like what are gender specifics in the rehabilitation of drug-dependent women or men and so on. Indeed, there are specific issues.
An insight into concepts
However, initially, we suggest defining concepts. Often the concepts of sex and gender are mixed and it creates difficulties in understanding what it is about. If it is about biological differences between men and women as individuals, it is advisable to use the term - sex.
If we talk about the psychosocial, sociocultural role of men and women as individuals, then it’s more correct to talk about gender (i.e. the social aspect of the sex). Or according to the well-known Virginia Sapiro's expression, “Gender is the conscious meaning of sex.”
It is unlikely that the statement that differences in men's behavior will be objectionable to the audience and women are determined by both biological factors (sex) and social influences (gender). Based on this, rehab for men: men-only addiction treatment centers take into account not only genetic (biological) sex and gender (psychological) gender, and the combination of these phenomena, their alloy, which form such a thing as a phenotype.
All stages of the program for women, as well as the program itself, are identical to the one for a men's rehabilitation. However, in its practical implementation, the rehabilitation of women has its own specifics, its own nuances.
Why should women be separated from men?
I want to immediately note that male addiction has all the same features related to women’s, only with the difference that might be in the deviant behavior that led them or developed in the process of drug use, significantly distorted the image of higher powers in them.
The psychological structure of men and women varies significantly. Their manners are different as well as habits, assessments, perceptions of the permissible. This does not mean that women and men have nothing in common or some are worse than others. No. They are different.
Upon admission to rehabilitation, based on the study of typological features personalities, alcohol rehab for men makes up the so-called portrait of a drug addict. This helps to determine the most accurate therapeutic targets of correctional work with addicts.
According to long-term observations and studies, it is clear that women who use drugs gain a deep deformation of moral beliefs in a shorter period than men. They become false, thievish, shameless, easily irritated, aggressive.
Women often use various manipulative strategies. Researches by interviewing drug-addicted women for rehabilitation show that 100% of them were smokers before drug use.
Emotional difficulties of men and women
At the beginning of the rehabilitation process, women feel more difficulties to undergo corrective therapy the first 2 - 3 months. They are more anxious, prone to depression. If negative emotions of men are mostly anger and direct aggression, women experience fear, sadness, verbal or hidden aggression.
When rehabilitating women, it must be borne in mind that they feel it harder to cope with emotional problems and difficulties than men. They "get stuck" carefully pondering the problem, and when it is resolved soon or immediately, they find a new one that their vulnerability to stress factors increases.
Women predominantly come into conflict when they are associated with their personal needs. Moreover, they hinder the enemy most strongly, recalling old mistakes and grievances that were admitted in relation to them in the past (grudge). Character properties of men often are read in their facial features, clothing, manner of dressing, listening, etc. A woman always knows (or thinks) that someone is looking at her.
Therefore, she is always internally ready for this. A woman is better than a man in guessing the condition of another person by the timbre of voice and in other expressive manifestations. They determine the effect of their own influence on another person more accurately.
Women react most emotionally to comments and rewards. For a positive or negative assessment of their actions, it is important to add emotional coloring: empathy, joy, grief. Women don’t want to immediately say the word “bad”, there are often tears and violent reactions in their various manifestations.
They need help to understand why it is bad and how to fix it, then they try to avoid this error another time. Another remarkable quality of women is their ability to sacrifice. Women are most likely to make decisions in conflict or otherwise difficult situations.
Conclusion
To conclude, we consider it necessary to clarify that all of the above examples are a general “portrait” of female and male addiction.
However, it is necessary to add that for men and women who look for rehabilitation, there’s an assessment of the level of masculinity and femininity so that they can correctly build a relationship strategy. It is known that all the features of the male gender can be found in women and, accordingly, vice versa.
Based on this, it is clear that when working with masculine women, it is necessary to take into account that their behavior will be somehow more similar to the behavior of men than the behavior of feminine addicts in similar situations. The same rule works for those who undergo a therapy program in a men-only rehab.
