Americans are shopping in very different ways than they were just a decade or two ago. With companies like Amazon leading the charge, e-Commerce and fast delivery times have begun to offer customers a level of convenience that the big box stores and local shops have a hard time matching. Now, customers can place an order from the comfort of their own home or while on the go using computers or mobile devices and can receive the products they ordered just a day or two later—or, in some cases, on the very same day.
This futuristic way of shopping is not without its drawbacks, however. Companies like Amazon have come under scrutiny for the way they treat their laborers, and high expectations about shipping speeds have led to overworked drivers and, in some cases, very dangerous situations. Customers can suffer directly, too, thanks to new problems that e-Commerce and fast delivery present. Most obviously, the things that customers buy online can be stolen before customers even get their hands on them.
The Rise Of Package Theft
The e-Commerce and fast delivery trends have been partner to another less appealing trend: package theft or "porch piracy." Porch piracy is a growing problem, statistics show: More than one-third of all Americans have been victimized by porch pirates.
In some cases, porch piracy can be merely frustrating; it might result in an email exchange with customer service before a replacement is sent. But, in other cases, porch piracy can be a bigger deal. Some purchases may not be refunded or replaced, and others might be irreplaceable by definition (in one horrifying story, porch pirates made off with a loved one's ashes). And some purchases are time-sensitive: The rise of porch piracy around Christmas is particularly upsetting given the fact that even when vendors offer replacements, those replacements may not come in time to make it under the Christmas tree.
Porch piracy is a real problem, but you can protect yourself. Here's how.
Know Your Risks
Porch piracy is a widespread problem, but it is by no means equally apportioned. Depending on where you live, you could be a whole lot more likely to be the victim of a package thief.
That's why fighting porch piracy starts with knowing your risks. Do you live in one of the worst states in the country for porch piracy? The linked study from U.S. Packaging and Wrapping will tell you if you are. Mississippi leads the way, according to the study, followed by Alabama and South Carolina.
That same study also broke things down by carrier, and the results are eye-opening. When it comes to keeping your package from being stolen, not all carriers are created equal. But the findings vary by state; for instance, in Florida, Google search traffic indicates that USPS deliveries are the most vulnerable.
Keep An Eye Out
A watched package tends to be a safe package, because porch pirates are rarely brave enough to commit their crime in front of obvious witnesses and often flee if they realize they've been spotted. But you can't watch your porch around the clock—can you?
Maybe not, but you can have a high-tech assistant do it for you, explain expert designers and engineers. Video doorbells and other smart home security monitoring devices are a great way to spot porch pirates in action. And porch pirates know it—which is why just installing such a device is often enough to protect your porch.
Utilize Your Neighbors
High-tech options aren't your only allies. Neighbors can be the best weapon against porch pirates, especially when whole neighborhoods get organized and take deliberate steps to watch each other's backs. If you're waiting for an important package, consider telling your neighbor about it. You could even have your neighbor take the package into their home if you won't be around to do so right away yourself.
Send Securely
Not every package merits special security measures like shipping insurance and verified delivery. If you're mailing something important, though, consider adding options like requiring a signature upon delivery. While extra security steps can be a pain sometimes, they're well worth it when you're shipping important and expensive things.
