It can happen to anyone. One minute, you’re cruising down the highway without a care in the world. The next minute, you have encountered an accident. Whether it’s a large collision or a small two-car situation, witnessing or coming across an accident on the highway can be a high-stress situation. It’s even scarier if you arrive on the scene before the police or emergency services arrive. If you find yourself in this situation, it’s important that you are familiar with what you should do. For key tips on what to do if you see an accident on the highway, keep reading.
It is your choice if you want to stop.
In the United States, it is completely legal and within your rights if you would rather not stop at a traffic accident. There are many reasons folks prefer not to stop, such as it looking like those involved have it under control, emergency services already being present, or lack of confidence or comfort with the situation. It’s up to you and your comfort level if you want to pull over and attempt to help with an accident on the highway.
Alert emergency services.
The No. 1 thing to remember to do if you stop at an accident on the highway is to alert emergency services. The dispatcher you call can take care of alerting ambulances and emergency medical technicians as well as the police and fire department if applicable. It’s important to remember that ambulance rides can be costly, so it is a good idea to make sure you have ambulance cover included in your insurance. That may not always be the case if you stop to help someone, so be sure to honor their wishes when you can.
Be calm and collected.
Throughout all your interactions with the accident scene and the victims of the accident, you should remain calm and collected. If you’re frazzled and have a stressful energy, you can end up negatively impacting the accident scene and the moods of the victims.
Provide the help you can, but do not play doctor.
If you encounter a violent scene and emergency services have not yet arrived, try to do what you can to get the victims of the accident out of harm’s way. If someone is in the way of traffic and is at risk of getting hit, try to move them to the side of the road to save them.
Additionally, if you have knowledge of first aid and CPR, utilize those skills to try to stop any big bleeds or resuscitate those who have had the breath knocked out of them. But, if you do not have the strength or knowledge to provide help, do not attempt to. It can do more harm than good if you try to provide aid but do not know what you are doing. Always wait for emergency medical services to give medical attention for things outside of your scope.
Offer advice.
If you witnessed the accident and know that someone was at fault, there is a party that could be entitled to compensation if they choose to take legal action. You can pass on the name of a reputable legal firm that specializes in car accident injuries, such as the The Law Offices of Daniel Kim.You should never be pushy with legal advice, but it could be a welcome resource if you notice that someone involved in the accident may have a case.
Be prepared to answer questions if you are a witness.
If you were a witness to the accident, you should be prepared to answer questions to medical staff and police when they arrive. Be helpful, clear, and concise with your answers, and try to provide as much detail as you can. Additionally, if you witnessed an accident, one or both of the parties’ insurance providers may call you to collect information from you. Agents use this information to fill out insurance claims and determine compensation for any damages.
