When you turn 60, all of your retirement planning no longer seems like a drill. Your last day at work isn't so far away, and you can already withdraw money from your retirement plan without facing penalties.
Consequently, before turning 60, most people will need to reevaluate their financial situation. Whether you're planning to retire at 60 or keep working, you should aim to withdraw enough to help you get by while saving enough to finance the rest of your life. With that in mind, here are five financial moves to make before turning 60.
Calculate your annual expenses.
If you're planning to retire in your 60s, you'll need to determine your annual expenses. If you already budget and track your spending, you can use this data to calculate your spending over the course of a year. If not, now is a good time to start budgeting and tracking your spending habits.
Automatic tracking is simple with free budgeting apps, which collect data from your bank and credit card statements to categorize your spending. Alternatively, a notebook or spreadsheet will also work as long as you stay on top of updates.
After tracking your spending for a few months, you'll start to see where your money is going. Budgeting allows you to adjust your spending habits as needed and decide how much to withdraw from your investments.
Fund your emergency savings.
An emergency savings fund can help you outride economic downturns, pay for medical expenses, and work toward other financial goals. If you're not sure how to fund your emergency savings, viatical settlements can provide long-term financial assistance to help you retire, pay your mortgage, or afford high-quality medical care.
According to the American Life Fund, an experienced viatical settlement company, viatical settlements allow individuals to sell their life insurance to a third party in exchange for a lump-sum payment. Instead of waiting until death to receive a payment from your life insurance company, you can access the funds right away. Generally, to qualify for a viatical settlement, life insurance policyholders need to have a life-threatening illness, such as cancer.
Although you can use your lump-sum payment any way you like, many policyholders choose to use their viatical settlement to cover medical expenses. Using your viatical settlement to cover expenses after a cancer diagnosis can help you stay on track financially and avoid medical debt.
Don't neglect growth.
Unless you have enough money that you don't need to worry about inflation, you'll need to grow your savings. Usually, growth investments involve individual stocks, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Although stocks can be riskier than a savings account or certificate of deposit, they often provide significantly higher returns, which are needed to beat inflation and save enough money to fund retirement. When investing in stocks, keep in mind that diversifying your investment portfolio can help you take advantage of higher returns without taking on too much risk—instead of investing 100% of your retirement savings in stocks, opt for other types of investments, such as bonds.
Plan for required minimum distributions.
In the United States, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires individuals over the age of 72 to take annual minimum distributions from most types of retirement accounts, including traditional accounts and 401(k) plans. The required annual minimum distributions are based on your life expectancy and retirement account balance.
Because the IRS rules are specific and inflexible, planning for required minimum distributions can help you avoid fines while planning for your retirement.
Rebalance your portfolio.
After deciding what portion of your savings to allocate to different types of investments, it's important to monitor the performance of your investments. Over time, some of your investments grow faster than others, and some may lose value, causing your investment allocation to change.
Setting aside time to rebalance your investment portfolio once a year can help you take stock of your investments and minimize risk. According to global investment manager and business executive Mark Wiseman, rebalancing decisions should be made with the primary goal of ensuring your investments maintain enough cash and liquidity to survive market downturns.
Even if you're not planning to retire yet, reevaluating your financial situation before turning 60 can help you work toward long-term financial goals, protect your investments, and fund your retirement.
