I’ve just been hired for a new office job. I’m excited about the position, and I think that I’ll do well. But I’m worried about appearances. This is my first office job, and I’m not sure how to dress. Do you have any tips or advice?
Working in an office may conjure up images of three-piece suits and uncomfortable dress shoes. But the modern office is changing. Yes, you still need to dress professionally, but office attire isn’t as intimidating as it once was.
According to Willy California, the modern, on-the-go lifestyle has transformed the traditional office dress code from stuffy to stylishly comfortable.
One thing to consider is whether or not there’s a dress code in place. If it’s business-casual, then you can get away with something a little more comfortable.
To start, invest in some high-quality, well-fitting dress shirts. If you’re required to wear a tie, go with solid-colored shirts. Choose colors that complement your skin tone and are appropriate for the workplace. You can’t go wrong with plain white, but a light pale blue is also an acceptable option.
If you’re not required to wear a tie, you can be a little more adventurous with shirt colors and patterns. Striped and checkered patterns are good options if you’re going tie-less.
Invest in neutral-colored trousers and khakis. Stick to colors like navy blue, black or beige for pants. If you choose to wear a blazer, make sure that it complements your pants.
Make sure that you tuck your shirt in and invest in a nice belt. Your belt should match your shoes. This will create a well-put-together look.
Speaking of shoes, you’ll want to choose something that’s comfortable and professional. Oxfords are always a good choice, but you may find that loafers work better for you. We’re also seeing more men wearing boots to the office.
The most important thing with any type of office attire is the fit. Today, the professional male’s attire is fitted and tailored. Slim-fit shirts and pants are preferred to the looser fits we saw in the past.
For the most formal of offices, a three-piece suit is the best option. If you’re required to wear a suit (three-piece or single breast), make sure that it fits you well. The jacket should sit right at your wrist, and the pant leg should sit just above your heel. The collar shouldn’t be restrictive around your neck, and the jacket shouldn’t bunch near your midsection.
If your office isn’t as intense about polished formalwear, you can mix-and-match your pants and jacket to change things up. Solid, classic colors – like charcoal, black and navy – are smart choices. They pair well with grey pants or khakis, too.
If you do decide to wear a patterned shirt with your suit, make sure that only the shirt is patterned. Don’t combine two patterns.
For casual days, athleisure wear may be a good option. A nice polo or fitted t-shirt will still help you maintain a clean, professional image without sacrificing comfort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.