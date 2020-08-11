It pays to keep up to date with the latest information in the diamond market. This is especially when you plan on doing a bit of diamond shopping. Knowing what is going on could help you catch a great deal on your next purchase as well as avoid pitfalls.
It is also important to always keep in mind that the diamond industry is always changing and evolving based on pressures at the current point in time. What may have been fashionable a few years back may not be the in thing today.
Furthermore, millennials continue to make their mark on the diamond industry. When looking for the latest trends, this is a good place to start. Let’s take a look at the changing diamond industry trends for 2020.
Millennials are having the Largest Impact
If there is one thing millennials are known for, it's changing the face of industries. The diamond industry is no exception and now many millennials are making more conscious buying decisions.
First off, millennials now prefer to purchase more budget-friendly diamonds while still getting a good deal. And that is not all, they are more environmentally conscious which explains why they are going for the lab grown diamonds.
Note that this doesn’t mean that the diamond industry is going to collapse. It simply means that it is going to change to suit the needs of millennials. After all, it is this demographic that is the future of the diamond industry.
Companies and sellers that are not shifting their practices to be more environmental friendly can expect to see a decline in the number of sales.
Suffice to say, one of the main factors that influence buying decisions by millennials is eco-friendliness and environmental responsibility. And there is no denying the fact that manmade diamonds have no impact on the environment.
Let’s also keep in mind that lab grown diamonds look exactly the same as mined diamonds to the naked eye and in fact, it would be hard to tell them apart of it wasn’t for the diamond certificate.
So the bottom line is that lab grown diamonds will continue to have an impact in the diamond industry.
Also, keep in mind that their popularity is also fueled by the fact that they are less expensive. They seem to fit the bill between being eco-friendly and being affordable while offering the same level of visual appeal as the earth mined diamonds.
That said, while man-made diamonds are the most popular alternative to buying an earth mined diamond, many buyers are also going for salt and pepper diamonds, moissanite, and moonstone. These offer a nontraditional option for achieving environmentally friendly, affordable, yet great looking jewelry.
The Key Takeaway
If you are a diamond shopper or keen on what is happening in the diamond industry, it is crucial to remain up to date with the latest trends in the market. This can help you get a great deal on your next stone or even help you make better investment decisions.
Image source: https://pixabay.com/illustrations/diamond-gem-3d-sparkle-gloss-1475978/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.