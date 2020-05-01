Job searching as an international student can be tedious.
It often seems to come down to answering two questions: “Are you legally authorized to work in the United States?” or “Do you know if now or in the future you would need a visa sponsorship?”
However, a successful job search starts with preparation and an understanding of the requirements of F-1 and H-1B employment.
Know your status
The question “Are you authorized to work?” essentially asks for a student’s eligibility to apply for a work authorization. As long as you’re eligible, the answer is “yes.” Work authorization is granted by the time your employment begins.
F-1 and J-1 students have different work authorization. F-1 status means you can apply for both CPT or OPT work authorization while J-1 students can apply for AT. Please note that all off-campus employment must be related to your field of study.
Make sure to check with the International Student Services (ISS) advisers or the website to make sure that you’re fully eligible and understand the requirements, procedures and timeline for applications.
Know your plans
“Do you know if you need or will need visa sponsorship?” If you will require the employer to sponsor an immigration or work visa in order to employ you, either now or at some point in the future, then you should select Yes. Otherwise select No.
However, make sure to provide an explanation for why you would select No, whether you intend to return to your home country or go to graduate school after your work authorization ends.
If you select No without an explanation, the employer might understand you as a U.S. citizen or a permanent resident, and can lead to more complications as you move along the application process.
Be transparent
Although there is no official time required for you to disclose your international student status to an employer, transparent and honest communication is key to help your employer better understand your situation.
It is better to respond honestly when asked, and as early as possible, to avoid further confusion or complications as you’re applying. One possible repercussion is that the employer can withdraw the job offer.
Do your homework
As an international student, you are responsible for fully understanding your eligibility and the policies around work authorization for non-immigrant status. Getting a handle on these requirements will help you better prepare for any eligibility and work authorization questions that employers may ask you. It will also let the employers know how they can best help you throughout the application process.
Plus, it shows the employers that you are interested and care about the position.
The ISS at UW hosts CPT and OPT information sessions regularly each quarter. Be sure to check their website to know when they're hosting these information sessions. On their website, there is also a specific page dedicated to F-1 employment options, CPT, and OPT information for you to get a head start.
Be efficient
It is important to know which employers have petitioned for H-1B employment visas in the past so you can focus your energy on them.
You can view those employers at myvisajobs.com. This website allows you to search for H-1B employers by industry or job title.
The UW Career & Internship Center in Mary Gates Hall is also a resource. While the office is closed until further notice, you can still book an appointment online with a career coach or request a list of employers that hire international students or will sponsor a H-1B, if there is one.
For more information and questions about job search for international students, please visit ISS or the UW Career & Internship Center.
