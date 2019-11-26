The college years are often seen as a time to experiment with new ideas and ways of doing things. For many, that may involve trying everything from alcohol to various substances. What can this mean if you end up finding yourself making decisions that land you in the arms of the authorities? The situation can affect you now and later according to impaired driving criminal lawyers who have represented students. Here are some possible consequences of having a little too much and placing yourself behind the wheel.
Your Conviction and Ongoing Financial Aid
What are the terms related to receiving a scholarship or qualifying for some type of financial aid? You’re already familiar with the need to keep your grade point average over a certain level. Did you know that there are likely standards of conduct that you must meet in order to keep that aid or scholarship?
You may find that the primary source for funding your college career is no more. There’s also a chance that the access may be suspended for a time. Even if the latter is true, how will you continue in school for now?
Loss of Driving Privileges
Losing your driving privileges will have more of an impact than you thought possible. Even if you live on campus, there are still times when it’s convenient to drive to other areas around town. Now that won’t be an option any longer. You’ll have to rely on friends or call some type of transport to get to places you once visited on the spur of the moment.
Your Standing As A Student
Institutions of higher learning also have codes of conduct that students pledge to uphold. As the result of your arrest and conviction, the school may decide to place you on academic probation or take other action. It could be some time before the incident is far enough in the past for the school to restore your full student privileges.
Limiting Opportunities Once School Is Over
So far, the focus has been on how an impaired driving conviction could impact your life in the here and now. What about in the years after you successfully earn your degree? Since that conviction will still be on your record, it will affect you in more than one way.
Employment opportunities may be somewhat limited by the conviction. Positions that you may be qualified for in every way won’t be available, because your past conduct makes you more of a risk to the employer. You may still be unable to drive legally, which complicates the process of getting to job interviews. Even if you do land a job, there may be certain options for advancement that are not open to you.
The best way to protect yourself from the gravity of DUI charges is to stay far away from any private vehicle unless you’re perfectly sober. If you overdo it, call for a ride and pick up your car the following day. If you do slip up, seek representation by a DUI lawyer as soon as possible. While there will still be fallout, the lawyer may be able to plead your case and convince the court to apply whatever leniency is allowed by current laws.
