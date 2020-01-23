Having a dog in your house is like welcoming a new family member, so this isn’t a decision that should be taken lightly. You must do enough research before you bring in a new family pet, especially if you have children because there are dog breeds that aren’t great for families with kids.
When there are kids in your house, you must take into account your lifestyle, children’s ages and living quarters when you’re choosing the right. There are some dog breeds that are a bit patient with younger children and others that are much better with older kids.
If you’re looking for the best dog breed as a family, here are some options you can choose from:
Beagle
The calm temperament and small body size of Beagles make them a good choice as a family pet. They get along with other family pets in the household, and are smart and happy.
If your children love the outdoors, these dog breeds can easily fit in. There is nothing they love more than taking to the tails and exploring. Originally, beagles were bred as hunting dogs. They don’t get tired playing games because of their sturdy build.
Beagles require frequent bathing and brushing, and they go through shedding.
Pug
Pugs are known for their personality and distinct look. They are more playful and active compared to bulldogs. Their size is a great choice for those who have smaller homes or are living in apartments.
Pugs are also very intelligent, making them decent watch dogs. Just make sure to train them consistently because they tend to be willful and stubborn.
Unlike other dog breeds, a pug craves companionship and is always happy to follow their owners in whatever they do. Although pugs love cuddle sessions and enjoy a good nap, they are great for those who want to stay active and play around too.
Shih Tzu
Even if the term Shih Tzu means a little lion, this dog breed is not fierce as it’s a lover not a hunter. Originally bred as companions, these dog breeds are outgoing, affectionate, and happy house dogs who love to follow their people.
They make good family pets that get along with kids and other animals. If you are living in an apartment, a Shih Tzu is a great choice because of its size.
If you want to know more about how to take care of Shih Tzus, shihtzucenter.com is the best resource place out there.
Basset Hound
Originally bred as a hunting dog, a basset hound is a loyal, loving and gentle dog that may be the best family pet you could ever own. The only thing that you should remember is that you have to be patient when training this dog. It’s always best if you spend extra time with them.
Newfoundland
Dubbed as Nature’s Nannies, the Newfoundland is known for their love of kids. This dog breed is sweet and large and will always return the love back to you. While Newfoundland types shed and drool a lot, they are ideal for families with big open spaces because of their gigantic size.
Bull Terrier
These dog breeds are friendly, intelligent, and energetic. Suited for those who have big families, bull terriers do not complain too much, especially when kids play with them. However, even if they are adorable and cute, you should teach your children how to properly play with them. They require a lot of play time and energy, which can help wear your children out.
Golden Retriever
One of the renowned dogs that are made family pets are Golden Retrievers due to their caring and gentle temperaments. They are very intelligent and easy to train. While these dog breeds might not like it, they don’t mind if young children are tugging at their tails or pulling on their ears. This makes these dogs as one of the perfect family pets.
Irish Setter
Irish setters are an ideal choice if you like to enjoy a Frisbee game or you regularly go out for a jog. These dog breeds are energetic and love playing with balls and toys. They can also grow big, weighing at a maximum of 50 to 70 pounds. They have a long lifespan and may grow up with your children too.
Bichon Frise
This dog breed is playful, sweet, and affectionate. Bichon frise is a good playmate for energetic kids and enjoys consistent training. The small size of these dogs makes them a great choice if you live in a smaller space in the city. Just make sure to give them time to have lots of walks. The Bichon frise is a loyal pet you can have for your family.
Labrador Retriever
Renowned for their gentleness, natural friendliness, and intelligence, a lot of people think that Labrador Retrievers do not require training. But, what you should know is that they become better family pets if you provide them with lots of physical activities and mental stimulation. It is also best to know the other ways to keep this dog healthy and happy at the same time.
The best thing about Labrador Retrievers is that they can be trained easily and their love for their masters makes them a good choice for families with kids. Just teach your kids on how to feed these dogs properly because they tend to gain weight and eat too much.
Collie
There are different kinds of Collies, but if you are looking for a family pet, your best options are the Bearded Collie and Border Collie. These dog breeds are known to be gentle and easy to train, which is great for families who are not very familiar with dogs. If you have kids, there is nothing to worry about because these dogs love children and tend to be protective.
The Bottom Line
No matter what dog breed you chose to bring in to your family, each of your family members should be ready and aware of the things they should know before you adopt a dog. If you want to have a great and enjoyable experience with your dog, make sure to provide him with proper training and don’t forget about his health for a longer lifespan. If your dog is properly trained, you can be assured that you will never have a problem raising a dog in your household.
