Opening your own salon can be exciting—you'll get to make your own hours, decide on the products and services you offer, and experience more freedom. But in order to have a successful salon, you need the right equipment.
A beauty salon needs a lot of different types of equipment in order to offer the best services possible to customers and this article is going to discuss a few basic products and pieces of equipment you'll need to get started.
Hairstyling and Barber Chairs
In order to give your clients a proper cut, color, or style, you'll need comfortable and convenient salon chairs for them to sit in. Not only should these chairs be comfortable for the client, but for the hairdresser, too. Hairdressers are on their feet all day and they shouldn't have to bend over to work on their client's hair— so get comfortable, stylish chairs that are easily adjustable.
You'll also need dryer chairs for anyone who's getting coloring done. When you're looking at salon equipment for sale, make sure to look at all of the different kinds of salon chairs to choose the type that's right for your business.
Hair Washing and Styling Supplies
You're going to need to invest in professional washing and styling supplies—not only will you need shampoo and conditioner for a wide variety of hair types, but you'll need other tools, too. Brushes, combs, spray bottles, scissors, razors, and hand mirrors should be in every salon.
Every salon cart or styling station should have the tools and products your employees need to do their job. Additionally, you'll need the proper sanitization supplies at every station. Sterilization equipment and products should be easily accessible so they can be used after every client.=
Administrative and Reception Tools
While many people think of shampoo and haircutting capes when thinking of salon equipment, you can't forget about the administrative element of a beauty salon. You should have plenty of seating in the reception area for clients who are waiting for their appointment as well as a welcoming reception desk for clients to check-in at and make payments.
Make sure you have all of the basic office equipment, like a phone, filing folders, and a POS system. Decor accents and a coffee station are always great, too, so don't limit your salon equipment to just hair products.
Retail Cases
If your clients want to buy products from your business, you should make sure to display the products you sell in retail cases near the reception desk. Clients may want to buy the shampoo or product you used on their hair during their appointment, so on regular business days, make sure the retail case is clean and organized.
Furthermore, you may want to feature a new cosmetic product and you should have a nice place for a display. If you're selling products like magnetic eyelashes, you want them somewhere they can easily be seen. This way, you can recommend the best magnetic eyelashes to clients who may want to enhance their real lashes with the help of a special liner and magnetic strip lashes. And if you make a bulk purchase for an extra discount, make sure you have storage for extra products, too.
These are just a few of the basic things you'll need to get your salon started—the beauty industry has so many great products to offer at an affordable price and you want your salon to have the best products and equipment possible. So when you're choosing products and equipment for your business, choose retailers who offer a large selection of professional salon equipment so you can get everything you need.
