Health degrees are more in demand than ever before.
Located just under 20 miles from Seattle, Bastyr University offers students the opportunity to learn from world-class faculty as part of small classes. Enrollees complete their capstone project or clinical hours in some of the city’s most respected institutions and organizations.
Bastyr University believes in an integrative approach to health care, which is why graduates go on to become change agents in their communities, working alongside health care experts of all kinds.
Bastyr University is enrolling students now in the following masters and doctoral degree programs:
Acupuncture
Students of Bastyr’s Acupuncture programs learn to use an integrative approach to healing that helps patients experience optimal wellness, both inside and out. They become respected healers in both conventional and natural medicine circles and join a healing community who are bringing East Asian cultural knowledge and ideals to Western health care practices.
After gaining clinical training experience at Bastyr Center for Natural Health and Harborview Medical Center (Doctoral level only), alumni of the Acupuncture programs go on to become licensed acupuncturists or pursue advanced careers in research or teaching.
Counseling Psychology
Students in Bastyr’s Counseling Psychology program discover an integrated, whole-person approach to mental health that includes mind, body and spirit. The curriculum, which Bastyr faculty has developed using their clinical experiences, provides students with an exceptional education, one that prepares them to become true agents of change.
Many alumni from Bastyr’s Counseling Psychology program become licensed mental health counselors or pursue careers in a variety of integrative clinical or research settings.
Midwifery
The current health system in the U.S. does not address the unique needs of all pregnant people and infants. At Bastyr, students learn safe and effective means of improving people’s health and well-being during their childbearing and infancy years; alumni go on to become health professionals who are committed to the midwifery model of care through a social justice lens.
Since 1978, Bastyr’s midwifery faculty have trained hundreds of midwives, who have delivered thousands of babies worldwide. Many alumni from Bastyr’s Midwifery program have become licensed midwives or pursued policy and advocacy careers in support of maternal/infant health initiatives.
Naturopathic Medicine
Bastyr’s Naturopathic Medicine program is designed to integrate modern science with natural healing and whole-person medicine. Students studying to become naturopathic doctors (NDs) learn to approach medicine and healing holistically by integrating health, science and nature.
Program highlights — such as state-of-the-art clinical training, hands-on learning and a rigorous medical curriculum — prepare students to become trusted NDs upon graduation.
Many alumni from Bastyr’s Naturopathic Medicine program become licensed primary care physicians or pursue careers in natural medicine research.
Nutrition
Students seeking to become agents of change in the nutrition world need authoritative knowledge from a legitimate source.
Bastyr believes in an integrative nutrition education, one in which students are valued and given the confidence to bring whole-food nutrition and wellness to the community. For more than 20 years, Bastyr has offered a hands-on, real-world curriculum in holistic nutrition. Under the guidance of clinically experienced faculty, students gain practical skills that set them apart and help them turn a passion for food and nutrition into a meaningful, successful career.
Many alumni from Bastyr’s Nutrition programs become registered dietitians or pursue careers in nutrition research or advocacy work.
Public Health and Maternal Child Health Systems
Bastyr University’s Master’s in Public Health and Master’s in Maternal-Child Health Systems programs foster leaders who have the skills and knowledge to address all factors necessary — biological, social and environmental — to deliver health equity to all.
Students in these programs are mentored by experienced faculty members with practice-based public health and maternal child health careers and deep research expertise. Bastyr’s curriculum includes practicum and capstone projects in the Master’s of Public Health program, which are completed with outstanding community partners in hospitals, government agencies and nonprofit organizations.
Bastyr’s alumni are well prepared to work in a variety of public health settings that support social and health justice.
Today’s students of health arts and sciences understand that people are seeking more integrative approaches to health and wellness. They need degree programs that will integrate health, science and nature. They can find this integration at Bastyr University. Discover all the areas of study available at Bastyr.edu!
