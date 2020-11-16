Hello, and thank you for answering my question. I am getting ready to go to college next year and I am wondering how I am going to be able to pay for it. I am the fourth child in my family and my parents are simply out of money when it comes to my college. Therefore, I am basically on my own. While I do know that I can take out student loans, I am wondering if there are any alternatives to this. Do you have any advice for me? Thank you!
Right now, there is a crisis in this county when it comes to the cost of higher education. The reality is that the cost of college has far outpaced the rate of inflation. As a result, college has become so expensive that many people are starting to question whether or not the cost of college is even worth it. That is incredibly sad but the reality is that many people graduate from college and graduate school with more than $100,000 of debt. The good news is that there are alternatives to student loans.
For example, you may want to consider looking at merit-based scholarships, particularly if you are going into engineering. There are lots of scholarship opportunities available to those who are pursuing just about any industry. This includes healthcare teaching, finance, and other areas as well.
In addition to merit scholarships, there are also need-based options as well. For example, by filling out the FAFSA, it is possible that some students might qualify for financial aid. This is money that can be used to cover expenses such as room and board, books, or even tuition. While not everyone is going to qualify for financial aid through the FAFSA, there is no risk in applying, so this is something that everyone should take the time to fill out.
Finally, another option that students might be interested in is the military route. This is growing in popularity as many people are realizing just how much money students can save. For any type of higher education, including graduate school, students can swap one year of military service to have a year of their education paid for. Particularly for those who might have to pay for four years of private college or graduate school, this could save students hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for years of military service.
These are just a few of the many options that are available to students who are looking for alternatives to student loans. This can make a significant difference not only during the college years but down the road as well.
