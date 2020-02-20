Everyone learns from a young age that you shouldn't drive after drinking alcohol. However, there are a variety of factors that go into determining if a DUI is a criminal offense or not. Each state has its own rules and regulations regarding drivers who are driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances, but there are a few aspects of DUIs that largely remain consistent from one city to the next. If you're asking yourself the question, "Is a DUI a criminal offense?" here's what you need to know.
One common area of confusion is whether or not you need to be driving a vehicle in order to be charged with a DUI. For example, in some states, you must be actively driving the car, while other states will charge you even if the car is parked and you're intoxicated behind the wheel.
While you should never be in the driver's seat if you've had too much to drink, understanding this key difference can help protect you from being charged. For example, in some states, you may be charged with driving under the influence if you've had alcohol but aren't completely impaired. On the contrary, a DWI, or driving while impaired, is a charge when you've had over the legal limit. In some states, a DUI is a criminal charge, while in others you may just face a misdemeanor charge, particularly if it's your first time.
Your BAC or Blood Alcohol Content level is an incredibly important aspect of any DUI charge. If you are pulled over and have to take a breathalyzer test, a BAC level of over .08 means that you're over the legal limit. When your blood alcohol content is higher than .08, your body begins to experience a variety of problems.
Side effects range from issues with speech, balance, and reaction time to impaired reasoning and judgment. As you can guess, these sorts of side effects can be incredibly detrimental to anyone trying to drive a car and can endanger the driver and their passengers as well as others on the road.
The usual recommendation is for men to consume no more than two alcoholic beverages a day and for women to only consume one drink a day. If you do plan to drink more than that, make sure to take an Uber or Lyft in order to get home safely. This is because, generally speaking, for every alcoholic beverage you consume, your blood alcohol content will increase by about .02.
That being said, some types of alcohol may increase it more quickly. For example, a typical beer is about 5 percent ABV or alcohol by volume. Consuming one twelve-ounce beer like this will raise your BAC by about .02. However, some beers, such as Belgian tripels are usually created with a higher ABV. For example, Delirium Tremens, a highly popular Belgian tripel from the brewery Huyghe has an ABV of 8.5 percent. This means that it would raise your BAC by about 3 percent since it's got a 50 percent higher ABV than a typical beer.
While every state is different, if you get charged with a DUI and it's your first time receiving such a charge, you'll likely only get a misdemeanor. On the other hand, if you have other negative marks on your driving record or have damaged property or hurt someone else, your DUI may immediately be elevated to the level of a felony.
In addition to potential jail time and bail costs, you may also be required to attend rehab as part of your sentencing. Look into your PPO, HMO, and Medicare insurance options in order to see which insurance providers will offer plans that help cover part or all of your rehab costs. You can investigate these sorts of benefits using an online comparison tool for health insurance which makes it much simpler to evaluate your options.
