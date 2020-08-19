Are you starting a new business in Singapore and looking for a startup business loan? You must be aware of how small business financing is important to sustain in the business world.
Recession or the global economic crisis could make the situation bizarre for the business owners. You need to be prepared with a solid business plan to deal with finances if an unusual situation knocks on the door.
Thanks to Katong Credit online money lenders in Singapore, applying for a loan now has become as easy as online shopping.
The company offers all types of personal loan, home loan, travel loan, car loan, study loan, and tips to earn extra money and budgeting are also available on the website. So, get a laptop and check this website to borrow money online for your business today.
Katong Credit is now expanding access to business loans in Singapore. They are helping businesses grow by providing financial support.
How to apply for an online loan?
Online money lenders offer a custom plan for your business needs. You don’t have to settle for any package as you get a loan package based on the requirements.
To apply for an easy loan in Singapore, you just have to fill a small application form with an amount of money you want to borrow.
However, you must fall under the criteria to get a loan. You should be a 21-year-old citizen of Singapore. You must not be bankrupt or at the edge of bankruptcy. For foreigners, you must have a passport and employment proof to get a loan.
An advantage of applying for an online loan is you don’t have to make an appointment in office timings. You can make use of the financial institution’s website to submit an application. Applying for a startup business loan is possible even in the middle of the night. Once you book an appointment of preferable time and date, the rest of the process goes in a flow.
Applying for Small size or Midsize Business Loan
The process to apply for a loan for the startup or midsize business is similar to mentioned above. But to decide the amount of a loan, here are the things you must consider:
A Business plan: You must show your business goals to the money lenders. What is your business idea? What skills do you have to make that idea into a growing business? How many people are working with you? A thorough business plan will easily lead you to get a startup business loan.
Current Finances: Prepare a financial statement for your business. This will include your credit history as well as future numbers. Moneylenders would want to know how promising the numbers are over the period of at least 2 years or more.
Cost of the loan: You might have a rough idea of the amount of loan you need. From that rough amount, try to understand the interest rate and the amount you will be paying back to the money lenders.
Purpose of the loan amount: Your loan amount should be relevant to the size of the business. State the clear purpose of the amount. You should have a definite idea of how you are going to use the loan amount.
The above points will help you decide the amount to apply for a loan.
Even if you are confused about deciding an amount, not to worry as Katong Credit will understand your requirements before offering you a loan plan.
Katong Credit loan plans
Katong Credit is expanding easy loans for small businesses. They are even financing the business with a poor credit score via fast cash loans. This means that you can get quick funding for your business.
If you already have a business or want to start a new one, Katong Credit has loads of packages to survive in a global economy crisis. Apart from business loans, Katong Credit is offering the best home loans in Singapore, personal loans, and a lot of other loan types. Katong Credit is able to meet all of your financial needs.
You just need to fill a small application form to access Katong Credit loan packages. As online loans are quick to process, your business will pick up a faster pace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.