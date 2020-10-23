It can be difficult for students to put together a solid job resume, especially when most have little to no work experience in the field they’re trying to enter. The resume screening process can be brutal, and it’s easy to get overlooked as a first-time applicant. Here are five pro tips that can help you get past that first screening in the job application process so you can make it to the next stage and stun a hiring team in person.
Without any further ado, here are our 5 best pieces of advice:
1. Always take the time to write a convincing cover letter. A cover letter is your chance to show potential employers that their company isn’t just one on a long list of others (even if it is!) Browse the company webpage and take the time to find aspects of their story, mission or product that interest you and talk about that in your letter. Also make sure to include what qualities you bring to the company that will enrich your workplace and further the company’s goals. If you’re using a more modern resume format such as an interactive one, it may make sense to condense the essence of a letter into a few sentences near your name. You can also insert this information into a button within your resume.
2. Use your tech advantage. Generation Z has a big advantage when it comes to being comfortable using newer technology, and this advantage can greatly benefit both traditional and more innovative companies and organizations. Consider using a free online resume builder to cut down on time and guarantee that your resume stands out visually. It will also serve to remind those hiring that you have new skills to offer that may help their company stay relevant and prosper in the face of a worldwide digital transformation.
This simple resume example was created with the free online tool Genially. You can find resume templates in the Personal Branding category of this all-in-one tool for creating interactive and animated resumes, presentations, infographics, interactive images, escape games and more
3. Proofread. After spending an afternoon obsessing over your resume, a final read through may be the last thing you want to do, but it’s one of the most important steps to creating an effective resume. Remember: even one typo can ruin your chances at getting your dream job.
4. Talk with people working and, if possible, hiring in your field about what a convincing resume might include. Depending on your relationship with this person, you may even ask if they are willing to show you their current or past resumes or if they have any good resume examples they can share with you.
5. Include references and their contact information. Offering potential employers the opportunity to call or email people who have worked with you in the past (past employers or internship supervisors are great options) shows that your claims can be backed up. Make sure you ask your references before adding their information of course!
Hopefully these tips have you feeling ready to get started with your own resume. If you’re still feeling a bit overwhelmed, you might want to choose a template as a guide. Choosing a pre-designed layout can make starting a bit easier as you have your resume sections blocked out for you. Good luck! We’re sure you don’t need it
