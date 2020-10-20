No deposit bonus codes are one of the hot trends at online casinos right now, with many people who like to play games such as slots making the most of these promotions.
There has been a big rise in the number of people using online casinos during 2020, presumably as a direct result of lockdowns caused by the coronavirus crisis.
Playing slots can also be the ideal accompaniment to binging on the latest big thing in the world of pop culture, especially if it is possible to play for free thanks to no deposit bonuses.
Easy money is up for grabs and some have even suggested that it is possible to rely on the earnings that can be made from using this type of promotion at online casinos.
Some simplify it to the point where it is a matter of picking the right bonus. But the truth is there is tons of luck involved and relying on no deposit bonuses for anything more than free fun is not a wise idea - it could actually be a waste of time.
Let's take a deeper look... can you make a living off using no deposit bonus codes?
Terms and conditions make it a challenge
Maybe the biggest thing standing in the way of making a living from online casinos' no deposit bonus codes is the terms and conditions that are included for promotions.
Reading the small print can be eye-opening due to the fact online casinos have included a variety of terms and conditions to protect them from sustaining big losses through deals.
One such thing people hoping to make money out of no deposit bonus codes must know about is the wagering requirement that must be met to turn bonus funds into real cash.
A wagering requirement means bonus money has to be gambled a certain number of times, with this figure sometimes set at as high as 100x, which would be extremely hard to beat.
The lower the wagering requirement, the more chance online casino players have of converting funds through no deposit bonus codes into cash that they can withdraw from their account.
Maximum wins also in effect
Also in the terms and conditions for no deposit bonuses at online casinos are maximum wins, which again are put in place in order for operators to be protected from big losses.
What this means is that even if a player who signs up to a casino site with no deposit bonus codes is fortunate enough to win a jackpot on a slot game, they will not get the full amount paid into their account.
This is going to really hurt players who experience this at online casinos, as a jackpot win should be a life-changing amount of money, but the maximum win is often set at quite a low amount of money in the terms and conditions.
As if the maximum win and wagering requirements did not make it hard enough to profit from no deposit bonus codes, there are more things in the small print that players must know about.
For example, not all games that are available to be played at online casinos contribute a full 100 per cent to the wagering requirements that must be met.
In most cases, only slots are worth 100 per cent, with table games like blackjack contributing a much lower figure, making it a lot more challenging to turn bonus funds into real cash.
Best ways to make money out of no deposit bonus codes
Anyone who still wants to make money out of no deposit bonus codes must be willing to sign up for accounts at a lot of different online casino sites.
There is nothing to stop players from joining multiple sites to take advantage of their welcome bonuses, but these can only be claimed once at each online casino.
Some online casinos are also owned by the same company, which might mean the no deposit bonus code can only be used at one of the sites from the same operator in the industry.
Keeping a record of wins is also a must for players trying to profit as this well help to show whether making money out of no deposit bonus codes is actually working out.
In short, a regular income is very hard to achieve through no deposit bonus codes, but those who get lucky could be able to celebrate some nice wins through using these promotions.
