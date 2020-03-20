Visiting the pharmacy can be a major pain in the pocketbook, but it is possible to save money on your prescription drugs. Whether you’re one of 80 million Americans who are uninsured or underinsured or you’re simply struggling to manage the cost of your prescriptions, you have options when it comes to Rx savings.
Generic Drugs
The first place to look for Rx savings starts long before you ever reach the pharmacy counter. When you speak to your doctor about your medication, be sure to ask about generic alternatives for any brand name drugs that you may be prescribed. Generic drugs use the same active ingredients and undergo the same rigorous testing as brand name medications, but the use of different inactive ingredients and increased competition from other manufacturers keep costs low. While generic drugs may not be the right choice in every situation depending on their availability and your medical history, making the switch can save you tons of money the next time you visit the pharmacy.
Pharmacy Discount Card
Regardless of your insured status, a pharmacy discount card can offer you major savings on your prescription medications. Pharmacy discount cards cannot be combined with your insurance for additional discounts, but they may apply to all FDA-approved brand name and generic medications, offering discounts on medications that you might otherwise not have access to due to coverage limits. Pharmacy discount cards are free and usually have zero or few eligibility restrictions, and you won’t have to provide any medical history or medication information to enroll. Discounts on medications can range from 10 to 75 percent and are often greater than the discounts offered by even the best insurance plans, so they’re worth looking into for everyone, regardless of whether you have good insurance or not.
Insurance Coverage
The first thing many people think of when it comes to saving money on prescriptions is improving their insurance coverage. While choosing a generic medication makes it more likely that your drug will be covered, it’s not a guarantee. Although it might seem like processing your prescription savings through your insurance is always going to be the cheapest way to purchase your medication, this is not always the case. Due to deductibles, co-pays, and coverage limits, you might find that you pay a lower price by checking the cash price, looking for coupons, researching patient assistance programs, or purchasing the drug with a pharmacy discount card.
Coupons and Rebates
If you need a brand name medication that your insurance won’t cover, try searching for coupons and rebates. Manufacturers will sometimes offer coupons or reduced copays on the brand name form of the medication, but this is rarely available for generic meds. Ask your doctor while you visit their office if they are aware of any existing discounts or coupon codes that may be available, as these are sometimes available through samples provided by your doctor. Other coupons and rebates are available directly from a website and can be easily printed off, while others may require registering online and activating a coupon card or completing a questionnaire.
Patient Assistance Programs
Unlike coupons and rebates, which are available to everyone, patient assistance programs are offered by drug manufacturers to people who meet certain criteria as a way to reduce the cost of their medications. Patient rebate programs are generally available to those who are low-income, uninsured, or underinsured, or whose insurance does not cover a specific case. In many cases, individuals who are covered by Medicare and/or Medicaid are not eligible for these programs. Some patient assistance programs have maximum income limits, while others do not specify their income criteria. These programs vary in length and can be available for a specific period of time (such as six months), for the life of the prescription, for new prescriptions only, or for patients taking the medication on a long-term basis.
