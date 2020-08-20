Whether you're trying to get pregnant with your spouse or simply trying to take control of your sex life, everyone should know how long semen survives outside of the body. After all, it's this kind of information that can impact your sexual health and the sexual wellbeing of your partner.
Here are some of the top facts that you should know about the survival rate of semen outside of the body.
The lifecycle of a sperm
The sperm's lifecycle begins in the testes. Unlike your childhood friend's jokes about pee being stored in the balls, your testes actually create semen and help regulate your hormones. In turn, this can also affect your libido, the power of your orgasm, and impact your sexual performance overall.
The male body creates semen almost constantly. Most sources claim that the average adult male creates millions of new sperm cells each day though semen production varies from person to person and usually decreases as you enter your golden years. You can increase sperm production and semen volume by changing your diet, checking out your hormone levels, and trying new supplements, like Semenax. Just be sure to check out a Semenax Review before trying it out for yourself.
However, the sperm being created will eventually have to go somewhere, whether through ejaculate or other means. For lack of a better term, the sperm will inevitably be "absorbed" back into the body if ejaculation does not occur. In this case, the average lifecycle of a single sperm cell will last for 74 days inside the body. Once male ejaculation occurs, the cell's lifecycle outside of the body begins.
Open air
Should a male ejaculate into the open environment (ie. not into another person or into a test tube), sperm cells only live for a few hours. This can be impacted by a variety of factors, including the temperature of the environment, humidity levels, and the type of surface the semen fell upon. If semen falls on a bedsheet, you can rest assured that almost all of the cells are dead by the time it dries -- usually a few minutes at most. Since semen thrive in warm, wet places, the sperm will last longer if ejaculation occurs in the bath or in a hot tub. Keep in mind that the likelihood of a female getting pregnant in the tub from errant tub swimmers is incredibly low.
Inside the female body
Most people are only concerned about semen when it's inside the female body that may (or may not) be trying to get pregnant. Sexual desire is based on a need to reproduce but it's become so much more in the modern day and age. People are able to (and should be able to) have sex without reproduction being the end goal.
It's still worth knowing how long semen lives inside the vagina. After all, it's the sperm cell's mission to try to get to get to the egg and reproduce. In case you were wondering, the cells can survive for up to five days. That means that even if ovulation doesn't occur at the time of intercourse, it can still impregnate an egg if ovulation happens within that five-day window.
Inside a lab
If you're interested in getting your semen production tested or saved for future children, your cells will last much longer, even years at a time if properly frozen in a lab. This ejaculate can then be thawed and used to impregnate someone later. However, you should use it immediately when it's thawed and it cannot be re-thawed.
It's important to know how your body works. Whether you're interested in improving your orgasm through supplements like Semenax or just trying to learn more about your sexual health, rely on these information.
