The outbreak of Coronavirus has affected the people nationwide. The number of cases in India is growing day by day and since the country is currently going through the process of unlocking, the risk of getting affected with COVID-19 has increased manifolds. The coronavirus has resulted in the drastic change of lifestyle worldwide, it has not only resulted in the new normal but it has changed the attitude of people towards the insurance sector. To avoid the consequences of not having insurance coverage, people these days have started understanding the importance of having a life insurance and health insurance policy.
Moreover, the existing insurance holders are seeking information from the insurance companies, what are the term insurance policies, which provide coverage against COVID-19. Further is this article we will give some insight into how the pandemic has re-accentuated the requirement of life insurance in our lives.
Life Insurance Importance in the Time of A Pandemic
Before you zero in on a plan to ensure financial security to your family in the long-term, it is vital to understand the importance of having a life insurance at policybazaar especially, in these unprecedented times.
If we talk about the insurance coverage, then life insurance policy offers the most cost-effective way to provide financial protection to your family and loved ones. The pure term plan offered by life insurance is specifically designed to provide higher insurance coverage at minimum premium rates. The plan provides financial protection to the family in case of the unfortunate demise of the insured person during the tenure of the policy. Moreover, term life insurance plans also take care of the future liabilities of the family.
With a minimal premium rate, the cycle of the premium payment depends on the option chosen by the insurance holder at the time of policy purchase. During this spread of the pandemic, people are now more concerned about creating a financial backup for their family, thus they are preferring to purchase term life insurance plans over other life insurance products.
Major Reason for Buying Life Insurance
The life insurance industry has witnessed a massive boost in the policy purchase since the outbreak of COVID-19. Let’s take a look at the major reason for the boost in the purchase of life insurance policies.
- The life insurance policy provides insurance coverage to the beneficiary of the policy as a death benefit in the event of the unfortunate demise of the insured person during the tenure of the policy. Moreover, in life insurance policies maturity benefits are also offered, in case of survival of the insured person for the entire policy tenure. This maturity benefit can be used to accomplish the long-term financial objectives of life.
- The benefits offered by the life insurance policy not only takes care of the liability of the family but also helps to clear the repayment of loans or debt.
- Along with the benefit of insurance coverage, the life insurance policy also helps the individual to fulfill their investment goals and create a financial cushion in the long term.
- The life insurance policy helps in tax saving. The premium paid towards the plan up to the maximum limit of RS.1.5 lakh and the maturity proceeds are tax exempted under Section 80C and 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act.
The three prime benefits of the life insurance policy are life protection, tax-saving, and minimum premium rates as compared to other insurance products.
If an individual is planning to purchase a life insurance policy during this time, then they should keep this in mind that the premium rate of the policy is determined by the insurance company based on the medical history and health of the policy buyer. Hence, it is quite sensible to reckon that a global health crisis like coronavirus can have some impact on the premium amount of the policy or in the process of policy acceptance if a buyer is currently in the stage of application processing.
It is very much possible that the insurer may hold or even reject the policy if a person’s life insurance policy application is in process and if he/she has already been in contact with the coronavirus infection. The insurance company is liable to pay the death benefit to the beneficiary of the policy until the time the policyholder shows all the details accurately at the time of purchasing the policy, wherein he/she is not infected with the coronavirus. The insurer will pay the death benefit to the nominee, even if the insured person dies due to coronavirus afterward.
However, while buying a policy the insurance buyer must go through the exclusion in detail and know the various factors where they will not be covered.
The Final Thoughts
Any unforeseen event like this can happen anywhere, anytime. Thus, it is imperative to be pre-planned and secure yourself and your family with a life insurance policy. Essential or not essential cover yourself and your family with a life insurance policy. Coronavirus is a fatal infection and is more than a growing problem. So, think and make the right choice.
