Under the circumstances, you don't want an ordinary, run-of-the-mill party. With everyone being cooped up, once things get back to normal, you want it to be special. If your party feels similar to your 10th-grade pool party or your niece’s 8th birthday party, you'll know that you did something wrong. Water and bathing suits are a great way to set up your party for some sexy fun, but a pool, ocean, or lake and some bikini-clad guests are not going to cut it. Here is what you need to know about what party floats will bring your party to the next level.
Nobody Likes A Limp...Pool Float
Few things are more disappointing then climbing into an enticing pool float only to find that it can barely hold you above the water. (This can be a real hit to the ego as well, as your weight slowly sinks the float.)
Even worse is climbing into a pool float that flips over because it isn't sturdy enough. Your guests will not thank you for getting their beautifully styled hair soaking wet if this wasn't their intention. Choose pool floats that are sturdy enough to hold your guests out of the water and won't send anyone for a spill.
Choose Grown-Up Pool Floats
You want your pool floats to remind your guests of the fun of childhood, not make them feel like they're at a children's birthday party. Boring run of the mill round pool floats just won’t do for your next level pool party. Choose party floats with sexy themes like red lips or big floats designed to hold several people at once in order to make it clear that this is a grown-up pool party.
Make Your Pool Floats Do Double Duty
What's better than a great pool float? A great pool float that can chill your alcohol and hold your drinks, of course. Choose party floats that do double duty by having compartments designed to hold ice and chill your champagne, beer, wine, or liquor bottles and drink holders so that your guests will have somewhere convenient to place their beverages while they float.
Stick With Your Theme
Pool floats are a great way to decorate your entire pool or the area where your guests are gathered at the beach or lakeside in your party’s theme. Don't forget to keep your theme in mind while picking out pool floats. If you are going with a sexy theme, be sure to choose floats in the shape of big red or pink lips. If you want a wild jungle theme, make sure that there are a few floats with palm trees or jungle leaves.
Don’t Be Stingy
Do you know what is sure to bring down the spirits of at least one guest? Being left without a spot on a party float. Get enough floats for all of your guests to enjoy and enough floats with a compartment for ice to chill alcohol that everyone will be able to drink their fill before needing to go for more bottles. Sufficient floats also allowed for a great photo op with everyone floating in the middle of the pool or out on the water on floats.
Take Your Party To The Next Level With Party Floats
Throwing a boring pool party is worse than throwing no party at all. Make sure that your pool party will make an impression and have guests dying for another invitation by taking your party to the next level with awesome party floats.
Great party floats increase the functionality of your space by making the water into the perfect place to lounge and drink. They can help give your party a cohesive theme and, most importantly, they are an awful lot of fun.
