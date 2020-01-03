As a college student, it can be a challenge (to say the least) to balance your studies with maintaining a steady stream of income. Holding down a job can be challenging when you have a set structured course load that dictates a large portion of your time. Couple this with the fact that it is never easy to ace your classes when you are trying to focus on getting good grades and also managing your shifts. Many college students struggle with this exact problem, and that is a large part of the reason why there is a steady rise in interest in generating genuine income in more creative ways.
There are many ways to generate passive income (think the MetaTrader 5 Platform, for instance) but the fact of the matter is that it can be daunting to know where to begin when it comes to knowing where to start. Not every way of bringing in passive income is worth the hassle, and it can be daunting to sift through all the possibilities to find the ones that matter the most or have the most potential for positive impact on an ongoing basis. So, here are five of the best ways to earn passive income as a college student
Affiliate marketing
Interestingly, one of the best ways to earn passive income is through affiliate marketing. If you have a substantial social media following, you have essentially done all the legwork that matters. Affiliate marketing is about working with brands and businesses that you genuinely like, so that your affiliation with them is nothing less than entirely authentic. Of course, this is just one example, but it is an exceptional one nonetheless.
A tutor
Being a tutor is a great way to earn passive income because not only are you tutoring another student, but you are effectively putting yourself in the position of learning content you have already covered, again while you drill that same content into the mind of the tutored individual. This is an opportunity to generate passive income that quite frankly cannot and should not be overlooked.
Pay-per-click advertising
Like it or not, one of the most effective ways to earn passive income is through pay-per-click advertising. Essentially, you insert ads and the like into any website or app that you have, and when visitors to your website click on those ads, they are redirected to the origin site of the advertisement you had on your page, and you earn a tidy dollar or two for your passive attitude towards the work.
Social media influencing
Similar to affiliate marketing, delving into social media influencing is a tough gig, but it is one that if you work hard enough at it (which is more than doable in the field), can be tremendously successful.
A remote job
Any type of remote job essentially becomes a passive income stream because of the way that the work is set out. With no set environment, no set hours, and few set expectations, a remote job is the perfect way to earn passive income without burning into your time in class. If it gives you the impression that there is nowhere to go but up, that is because it is true, if not a little jaded.
