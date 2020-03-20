Being Stuck At Home, I Am Helping My Family Business and I Am Interested In Learning More About Advertising On Facebook
If you're like many business owners these days who are exploring ways to grow their customer base perhaps you have heard about the exciting possibilities of digital advertising and are now looking at buying online ads. There are many avenues to explore to accomplish this goal and one of the very best is to advertise on Facebook. To do this optimally one thing you can do is to look for a facebook ads agency. Today we will look into some ways to accomplish your goals, read on to hear more in our article titled 3 secrets about running ads on Facebook.
One of the first secrets which will probably surprise you is just how cheap it is to advertise on Facebook. Sometimes for as little as five dollars a day you can run an effective ad campaign, but of course you can also spend a little more and achieve even better results. This information is surprising to many people who when thinking of where to advertise believe Facebook is one of the more expensive options considering its mega popularity and ability to reach such a wide audience. It's so surprising that often Facebook is overlooked as an option due to this belief. But the truth is there is no doubt Facebook is actually very inexpensive thereby making it one of, if not the best choices in digital ad buying.
Another Facebook advertising secret that may surprise you is that anyone who sees, follows or is tagged in your Instagram posts is someone you can target on Facebook. Facebook owns Instagram, so this provides a way to better reach people who are, in other words, your audience. Here’s a sidebar Facebook advertising secret for you. Digital advertising experts say you’re better off targeting your Instagram people on Facebook because people are more likely to convert on Facebook. Why? Because Facebook is the No. 1 ad platform. Facebook and Instagram are two of the most popular mobile platforms. In fact, one in five minutes on mobile is spent on Instagram or Facebook. That’s more than the next 10 mobile platforms combined. Campaigns that ran across both Facebook and Instagram resulted in similar or better performance for website clicks, website conversions, video views and mobile app installs than those that ran on just one.
One other thing you might not know, Facebook messenger ads are a thing you can easily set up. They're fairly cheap if set up correctly and very effective. One way to ensure they are getting set up correctly is to hire a Facebook ads agency. With them, you can do a bunch of things at once, in a single interaction, that would take quite a bit to set up in virtually any other scenario. Facebook Messenger ads show up on the Messenger home screen. If you're already using Facebook ads and their ad manager, then setting up ad placements on Messenger is pretty simple and you can use some of the existing advertisement material to do so. But the best way to be sure is again to have your Facebook ads agent do this for you. With messenger ads you can send people who click on the ad to your website or start a conversation in order to connect with them, get additional details and allow them to see more of your product.
All in all there is no other digital advertising method that comes close to Facebook and Instagram. And the last word on this fantastic tool to really get things cooking is that its best to hire a Facebook advertising agency to do the job correctly and thoroughly. These guys know their stuff and using the experts is the optimal way to go on get the most desirable results. They will help you from start to finish and show you ways to really get granular in targeting your audience. By hiring a Facebook ads agency you take the guesswork out of the equation and can use their expertise to be most effective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.