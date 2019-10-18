VPNs are remarkable things. Using secure and encrypted connections, they can create a private network (a virtual private network — that’s what “VPN” stands for) walled off from the broader internet. This allows workers to collaborate online without risking the loss of sensitive corporate material. But it’s not just companies that use VPNs: Individuals do, too. Here’s why you should be one of them.
Privacy concerns
When you browse the internet, you leave behind all sorts of evidence of your activities — and, in fact, bring some along with you in the form of cookies. With a VPN, though, your computer will connect to a server securely and privately, and the server will act as an intermediary between you and the broader internet. That means that sites will see your VPN server’s IP address, not your “real” one, and that prying eyes will have a very hard time figuring out who or where you actually are.
Even your ISP (internet service provider) will be in the dark! VPNs are popular with those who don’t want their ISPs to know what they’re up to, such as internet pirates. While we can’t necessarily endorse that, it’s worth noting that there are plenty of legitimate reasons to not want your ISP looking over your shoulder, too! For instance, you might be using a VPN to work on a startup, and might not want your ISP knowing what you’re working on any more than you’d want competitors or crooks knowing (Maybe ISP even are competitors to your new startup — who knows? With your VPN, nobody!)
Security concerns
VPNs give you a leave-no-trace presence online and make it harder to tie your internet activity back to you. That’s a great thing for online security!
Of course, you won’t be completely without online worries; you still connect from the VPN to other sites, so if (for example) your bank gets hacked, your VPN can’t do much about that — it’s on the bank’s end. But there are a lot of potential vulnerabilities that VPNs do patch up, and having secure and hidden communication between your computer and a VPN server somewhere else in the world is a powerful thing that can foil crooks.
Quality-of-life improvements
Security concerns are the key argument for VPN use, but they’re not the only reason to have one. VPNs can actually improve your internet experience!
How? Well, for one thing, VPNs can help you avoid targeted ads. Targeted ads may be convenient some of the time, but they’re also likely to trigger impulse buying. They’re better for the companies being advertised than they are for you (that’s why the companies pay for them!). With a VPN, you’ll be a mystery man (or woman) online, and companies won’t be able to effectively target ads. Plus, some VPNs come with ad-blocking software and other ad-related perks.
VPNs can also give you access to internet content that is blacked out in your area. Be mindful that using VPNs this way may violate the end user agreements of some streaming services and other services. Of course, finding this sort of activity is quite tough for those same services, so use this information as you will!
Choosing and using a VPN
You should probably get a VPN. But which one? It’s a hotly debated subject, with arguments like NordVPN vs PIA (Private Internet Access) raging all the time. Your best bet is to check out VPN review sites and, whenever possible, test out options using free trials. VPNs may all work in more or less the same way, but they each have their own different user experience and quirks. Find one that suits your needs, being sure to pick a reputable brand name, and then enjoy a safer and more private internet experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.