Online casinos have gained immensely in the past few years, cause of mobile technology. There has been a further growth due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic since people stay indoors and play more on the online casinos compared to land-based casinos.
It is not every day that you get to win a jackpot in the casinos. But there have already been some really big jackpot winners on online casinos this year. Even the fact that there are still four months of 2020 remaining. Here are the details of the top jackpot winners on online casinos in 2020.
1) The $20 Million Jackpot to Kick-start the Year
On January 30, 2020, a player won a jackpot of $20,057,734. The online casino where this jackpot was won was the Mega Moolah Slot at casinonic.com/en-CA.
This game, developed by Microgaming, is a slot machine game and slots are certainly one of the most popular games on online casinos. The gaming platforms take a lot of time in sharing complete details of how the actual winning of the jackpot took place, who the winner is, and all those details. Sometimes, hide the real name to protect the identity of the winners too, so that they don't become easy targets for criminals.
Details of Mega Moolah Slot Machine
Mega Moolah is a slot machine that has five reels and twenty-five paylines. The dashboard has regular symbols and wild multiplier symbols and scatters symbols. Like with most online casino slots, you can win free spins as a bonus. The winner of this jackpot must have struck gold on one of his/her spins to get this $20 million reward. However, the game's website says that the mega progressive jackpot bonus game cannot be activated during the free spins, so it was won under regular play.
If you wish to try to win the jackpot on the online casinos, you can play the Mega Moolah slot machine, OnlineCasinos.net has a list of all the best Canadian online casinos, and most of them also offer Microgaming jackpots.
There are special rules applied to the progressive jackpot program. The jackpot kitty is displayed on the dashboard. The amount it growth with is accumulated over a period and taken from each game spin. If there has been a jackpot win on a game, then the chances are slim that jackpot can be won soon after that, but it does happen. The best chance is to wait until the amount stacks up to a decent total again. Always read the information on the game thoroughly before you start betting on it.
2) The Latest €14 Million jackpot on a Swedish Online Casino
Lucky Casino operating out of Sweden became lucky for this jackpot winner who won €14,239,532.84 (approx. $17 million). This win was achieved on August 17, 2020. This amount is by far the highest winning jackpot amount in Sweden as far as online casinos are concerned. Worldwide, this is considered the fourth highest.
Interestingly, this jackpot has also been won on the slot machine game Mega Moolah created by Microgaming. The developer company has put out a statement congratulating the winner and highlighting how the game developed by them has become a hugely popular game among players.
Jackpot winnings have to be certified by the company that created the game. They will go back and check the way the winning player made the bets, whether he or she was eligible to be considered for awarding the jackpot or not and so on. Only after thoroughly checking all these details at their end, they will be able to issue a confirmation. Then the jackpot winner is informed over the telephone and the amount paid to the winner.
Lucky Casino, Sweden
Luckycasino.com from where this latest news of jackpot has come offers a variety of games. You have the slot machines and the table games.
The table games include blackjack, baccarat, and roulette and many derivatives of these games. The slot machine includes the Mega Moolah game which is a creation by Microgaming.
Online casinos are not very different from the brick and mortar casinos. You will find the same games being played. However, the format may change. The biggest difference between the two is the kind of bonuses that the online casinos offer. There are welcome bonuses that offer attractive returns to the players. These include free spins on the slots and cashback offers on the first three deposits and so on. You hardly enjoy any of these features in the offline casinos. You may get an odd drink on the house if you are lucky.
3) The $13 Million Jackpot that Comes Third in the List
The next big jackpot won on an online casino in 2020 was $12,945,603, or almost $13 million. Interestingly, this was also won on the same Canadian online casino platform, casinonic.com/en-CA, and on the same Mega Moolah slot game. This is the third-highest jackpot figure in 2020, though the exact date of this win is not mentioned in the reports.
As indicated, there are many protocols to be followed before the casino officially accepts that the jackpot has been claimed. In reality, there are cases of players claiming they have won a jackpot but the casino rejecting the claim attributing it to malfunctioning of the slot machine. Early this year, a woman in Oklahoma claimed that she had won $8.5 million on a land based casino, and she even took a snap of the machine declaring her the winner but the machine immediately went blank, and the casino management has denied the win to her.
4) There's a Distant Fourth Winner of $3.5 Million
Continuing with the biggest online casino jackpot wins in 2020, the next one is worth $3,542,363. This jackpot was also won on the same day as the third ). This $3.5 million win was also on a online slot machine, but this time, on a Mega Fortune Dream slot machine and the creator of this is NetEnt.
Smaller Jackpot Wins from Online Casinos in 2020
This year has seen more winnings though they may not be in millions of dollars. They still mean something substantial for the winners during these financially tough pandemic times.
Some of these are
$278,802 won by a lady Netty in New Jersey on the SugarHouse Online Casino. She just bet $2 on the Divine Fortune slot machine and netted this amount.
$230,552 won by Gary M on Hard Rock Casino, again in New Jersey and this was also on the Divine Fortune slot machine.
$226,170 won by Michael M on Hard Rock Online Casino. His win came on the online slot Lock It Link Night Life.
All these wins have come on the online slot machines through lucky spins. Each game has a different set of rules for payouts based on the matching lines when the slot machine comes to a stop. While it cannot be denied that these are gambling sites, and the chances of you winning any amount depend almost entirely on your luck, doing it with some knowledge is certainly helpful.
Many of these themed slot machine games weave a story around them, and if you take interest and play along those lines, your chances of landing a winning line can improve.
It's a Level Playing Field
Playing and winning on online casinos can be a real experience for many. The winners listed above are probably ordinary people, and by making small bets of $1 or $2, they managed to win huge. You can also try your luck. As long as you don't overdo it and keep to an affordable limit, you should be able to enjoy playing the online casino games.
Anyone from anywhere can access online casinos, and you don't know how many more people are logged in and playing at the same time. To that extent, this becomes a secular platform where everyone has an equal chance of winning and therefore offers a level playing field.
The bottom line is that you must play responsibly and consider the online casino as an avenue for entertainment. Making money or winning a jackpot should never be the sole objective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.