I've been a big fan of caviar for as long as I can remember. As a child, my mother would serve it on our picnics in the country, and every summer, as I did back then, I long for the wonderful, buttery taste of very fine caviar. But it wasn't until much later, when I became an adult, that I would find serving caviar at my own picnics was prohibitive because of the cost. Yes, this delectable dish is very pricey, and perhaps you've wondered why is caviar so expensive? To answer this question for myself I did a deep dive into all the things that go into the pricing of caviar. There are a few factors that will explain this, and I hope you read along in my informative article titled Caviar: why does it cost so much?
FIrst, you may ask, what is caviar? Caviar is unfertilized fish eggs, also known as fish roe. It is a salty delicacy, served cold. True caviar comes from wild sturgeon, which belong to the Acipenseridae family. While the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea produced much of the world’s caviar for a long time, farm-produced caviar has now become popular as wild sturgeon populations have been depleted from overfishing. The most-prized caviar comes from the beluga and osetra varieties of sturgeon. Beluga caviar is among the largest, rarest, and most expensive of all caviar. Caviar has a delicate taste, very much like oysters, and is typically put on a small puff pastry cup then topped with crème fraiche (aka fancy sour cream), finely chopped egg whites, and chopped red onion.
So, how much does caviar cost? You should expect to spend at least $50 to $75 for 30 grams (1 ounce)—enough caviar to make a few good bites for two people. But the prices can get astronomically high. The Special Reserve Ossetra from Petrossian runs at $12,000 a kilo, or $378 for a 30 gram tin. Caviar comes in a small unmistakable tin, and you can forget about buying bulk to save money, it doesn't work like that. A small tin of the stuff must be eaten immediately or it will spoil. There are some who say you can freeze any leftover caviar you might not finish, but to me, the freezing only spoils it faster. You must eat your caviar when it is opened, nothing else will do.
Alright, it's expensive, we all already knew that, the actual price above may shock some, but believe me the price is high for a reason. Let me explain, caviar is so rare and pricey because the process is so involved. Let me tell you a bit about the fish whose eggs became so sought after for so many centuries, and why it is that the eggs of this fish are so hard to obtain. The answer lies in the fish itself. The beluga sturgeon is huge, in rare cases even weighing more than 2000 pounds and growing over 20 feet in length. It can also live for over 100 years. Consequently, the female beluga sturgeon has a very long maturation cycle, taking around 25 years before she’s ready to lay eggs. This means that a caviar farmer has to invest huge amounts of time, money and resources feeding and raising a beluga sturgeon before recouping his or her investment.
But is it worth it? I can answer this question for myself, that yes, it is worth every penny and more. Not only is the taste exquisit, but the impression you will make upon the guests you serve this rare treat to is something that no money can buy. A fine caviar turns what would ordinarily be a humdrum affair into a grand event, an evening or afternoon picnic to remember for the rest of your life. Nothing quite says the good life like a great tin of fine Beluga caviar, and I can't recommend trying it enough.
