Hello, I am a new college student and I am handling my own healthcare for the first time. I know that it is important for me to visit the regular doctor once per year for an annual physical. In addition, I also try to go to the dentist every 6 months for a cleaning. On the other hand, I also know that I'm supposed to visit the eye doctor on a regular basis as well. How often should I go to the eye doctor? Thank you for answering my question.
Hello, and thank you for your question. It is true that many people do not visit the eye doctor as often as they should. In general, everyone should go to the eye doctor at least once per year. At the same time, those who have a chronic ocular condition or those who have an acute concern should feel free to reach out to their eye doctor sooner for more immediate care.
In addition, it is important for everyone to make sure they take their children to see the eye doctor for the first time by a year of age. There are some ocular conditions that are not going to be spotted unless the child goes to the eye doctor. The reality is that many children do not realize that something is wrong with their vision. Therefore, they might not see an eye doctor until it is too late. Therefore, everyone has to make sure they keep up with their annual eye exams.
If someone is told they need corrective lenses, this is not an unusual concern. There are lots of people who suffer from refractive errors. This includes nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. The good news is that there are plenty of treatment options to help those who have developed these types of problems. Furthermore, there are recent advancements that have made it easier for everyone to find corrective lenses such as glasses and contacts.
For example, it is now possible for people to get glasses online. In the past, people would have to go to the eye doctor and take a trip to the store in order to get corrective lenses. Now, it is possible for people to have access to a wider selection by ordering glasses using the internet. Furthermore, they might also receive access to better prices.
At the same time, for people to order glasses online, they need to have a valid prescription. The only way to get a prescription is to go to the eye doctor. Therefore, everyone should make sure they visit the eye doctor at least once per year to have their eyes checked professionally.
