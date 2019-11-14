I have the privilege of staying with a host family in Germany. I am excited for the adventure ahead, but I am worried about making mistakes as far as customs and manners go. I’d like to send a gift to my host, but I’m not sure what’s appropriate to give. Do the experts have any suggestions?
Sending a gift to your host family is a wonderful, thoughtful idea. They will absolutely appreciate the gesture. It’s natural to be worried or apprehensive about sending gifts because cultural differences can make this a tricky or sensitive issue.
Fortunately, there are some gifts that are pretty universal and acceptable in virtually every culture.
First, try to find out as much as you can about the family. Have you had the chance to talk to your hosts? Do you know anything about them? If you know some of their likes and dislikes, this will make your life a little bit easier.
Food gifts are almost always appreciated. Try giving a little taste of your home town. Is your city famous for any particular type of food? My home town is known for its salt water taffy, and I’ve found that many international hosts appreciate this special little gift.
Here are some food gift ideas that most hosts will appreciate:
- Jars of honey
- Peanut brittle
- Spice rubs
- Local candies
- Nuts or nut mixes
- Maple syrup
- Peanut butter
- Oreos
- Tea (bags or loose leaf)
- Candy
Just keep in mind that maple syrup, honey and peanut butter will be considered liquids by the TSA. You’ll need to pack these items in your checked luggage if you want to bring them along.
If you prefer to stay away from food gifts, flowers might be a nice idea. I wouldn’t recommend buying a bouquet and bringing it with you on the plane. You can bring fresh flowers through security checkpoints (at least in the U.S.), but other countries may not allow this. Plus, you’ll also have to worry about the flowers dying or being damaged during the chaos of travel.
Instead, I would recommend that you find a florist who can send flowers to Germany for you. You may even be able to schedule their arrival for the same day you arrive at their doorstep. Make sure that you choose an appropriate flower arrangement for the occasion. The last thing you want is to send a big bouquet of "I’m sorry flowers" to your host family.
Alternatively, you can find a local florist and pick up a bouquet on your way to their home.
Another fun option is to give them something that will remind them of your home, such as: national park merchandise (calendars, posters, post cards, coasters, etc.), southwest-themed gifts, Native American gifts, or picture books.
No matter what you choose to bring, your host family will appreciate the gesture and thought. Giving a gift to your host is a time-honored tradition, but the experiences you have together will mean more than any flowers, wine or candy you can give.
