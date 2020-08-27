Pet insurance works like many other forms of insurance. You pay a monthly premium every month that gives you coverage for the pets health expenses. To have insurance begin covering your expenses you typically will need to meet the deductible which is the amount you as a pet owner will have to pay out of pocket before insurance will begin covering the expenses. The deductible for a good pet insurance will be an annual deductible as this ensures you are paying the same amount every year no matter what health conditions will arise rather than having to meet the deductible at every visit which could lead to an annual cost that is much more. Below are 3 different benefits of getting pet insurance for your four legged family member.
Preventative Healthcare
With people, preventative healthcare is a mindset of creating an environment and the tools for a person to have a healthy lifestyle and to prevent health problems before they even occur. This tends to include vaccinations, diet recommendations, and active lifestyle recommendations. For people, preventative healthcare is most commonly seen in yearly physicals where doctors assess the health of the individual and make recommendations to ensure they are living the healthiest life that they can. This form of healthcare is also seen with pets with their annual visits to the veterinarian. From their first visits to get their puppy/kitten shots, to every follow up there after, veterinarians are ensuring that each pet has the tools and recommendations to lifestyle they need to enjoy a happy and preventable illness free life. A common barrier to the annual vet checkup is the cost of entry. A good pet insurance will cover the cost of the annual visit which makes it a much easier decision to take your pet every year to ensure they are happy and healthy. Visiting the vet routinely will also get a pet more comfortable going there and will lead to less anxiety and allow the pet to feel comfortable with the veterinary and the vet office.
Behavioral Issues
Increased awareness of mental health in humans has recently seen a large increase in popularity with many people trying to destigmatize the issues revolving around mental health. The same should be true for pets as they are full of emotions and mental processes and seeking help for these issues should not be stigmatized and always placed as the owners fault. Some behavioral issues are inherited and do not show up until later in life. Pet insurances that cover mental health and behavioral issues are not only progressive but should be sought after as these issues are very real and can ultimately decrease the owner and pets relationship and quality of life. Seeking behavioral help without insurance can be an expensive endeavor and can lead to even more animosity of the owner toward the pet which is never okay. Pet insurance allows the pet to receive the behavioral training and help they need without the owner needing to worry about the costly bills.
Accidents
Accidents are usually the most thought of reason to have insurance. This is for good reason as accident related healthcare bills tend to be the most expensive as they can require expensive imaging techniques, expensive procedures, tools, expertise, and expensive medications for post-care. Depending on the pet type these kinds of visits may be more frequent than others. For example some breeds of dogs are more likely to eat something they weren’t supposed to while other breeds may be more susceptible to dehydration or heat stroke due to thick coats. Both of these issues would normally result in the owner having to pay hundreds of dollars in the single visit but with pet insurance owners are able to pay their deductible and nothingmore. Reducing the barrier to cost of bringing a pet into a pet emergency room is crucial in giving your pet the best chance of a fast recovery from whatever the accident may have been. With pet insurances able to cover thousands of dollars worth of procedures and tests, you will know that your pet is receiving only the best care possible.
In summary the benefits to pet insurance are the same as the benefits to typical health insurance. Pet insurance reassures pet owners that they will be able to take care of their pet no matter the circumstances life throws at them. Expensive procedures, medications, behavioral training, and preventative care are all things that should be available to your pet whether they need it or not regardless of cost. Pet insurance makes this a reality by giving all of these options that would be unattainable to most people otherwise due to the high costs associated with them. Keeping your pet happy and healthy, whether they are a cat or dog is the responsibility of the owner and pet insurance makes this job much easier.
