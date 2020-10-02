Most people are aware of the problem the world is ever most facing with addiction. With the increased number of individuals suffering from substance abuse we have seen the rise of treatment centers and people trying to get help. Many individuals go into treatment for substance abuse issues.There they find out they also suffer from an underlying psychiatric mental condition. This is known as dual diagnosis. The concept of dual diagnosis is a clinical term that refers to the presence of a substance use disorder and a mental or behavioral health condition. As is true for chemical dependency and psychiatric conditions, dual diagnosis disorders can be fueled by a combination of internal and external influence as follows.
There could be a number of different things that cause dual diagnosis. Some of the most common risk factors associated with dual diagnosis are::
- Family history of substance abuse or addiction
- Family history of mental illness
- Prenatal exposure to certain drugs, toxins and viruses
- Gender (It is believed that men are more likely to require treatment for dual diagnosis)
- Low self esteem
- Poor self image
In the past it was believed by medical experts that treating the addiction first then the mental illness was the best form of treatment. Now medical experts believe that treating both the mental illness and the addiction simultaneously is more effective. A Lot of people go into treatment unaware that they have a dual diagnosis. Once this is discovered, a more suitable treatment plan is made to suit the underlying causes and both conditions could be treated simultaneously, since often the two are intertwined. is becoming a major part of the war on drugs.
With the growing number of dual diagnosis cases, we’re seeing treatment centers more and more offer a specified dual diagnosis treatment approach. Although not all treatment centers offer Dual diagnosis treatment los angeles, it is important that you choose one that best suits your needs. Not every dual diagnosis is the same, so it’s important that you find one that suits all your needs.
Mental illness is not diagnosed like other illnesses because no medical test can provide a diagnosis of mental health. The only way for a doctor to diagnose you is to do a number of things in an evaluation including a physical exam, and long term monitoring to rule out any underlying medical conditions that could be causing your symptoms. After your evaluation a doctor is able to tell your diagnosis is.
The five major warning signs of mental illness include the following:
- Long Lasting sadness or irritability
- Extremely high and low moods
- Excessive fear, worry or anxiety
- Social withdrawal
- Dramatic changes in eating or sleeping habits
Many studies have suggested that mental illness and drug addictions go hand in hand but it is not alway the case. Sometimes damage from one issue can cause another different issue. This is why it is so important to get help as soon as you possibly can but the sooner the better. So we now know what things can cause dual diagnosis and how we can get help. Most importantly to get help sooner than later. Another form of help is through Dual Recovery Anonymous, a self help program for individuals who have a dual disorder. It is based on the principals of the 12 steps of recovery. So now you are aware of what to expect, what to look for and how to get help. Although many rehab facilities are not equipped to handle dual diagnosis patients. So it is important that you find a dual diagnosis treatment center to better assist you.
