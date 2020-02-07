Your home is supposed to be your special sanctuary. Coming home is supposed to mean leaving the outside world's threats and dangers behind. It's supposed to mean that you're entering a safe and comfortable space.
But statistics tell a different story. Experts tell us that the most likely place for a person to be injured is his or her own home. It's a sobering reminder that our homes are only as safe as we make them.
Thankfully, there's a lot that you can do in order to keep your home safer. Here are some important things to remember.
Keep Your Pool Area Safe
Your home can be a dangerous place, but not all parts of it are equally dangerous. Your soft, comfortable bed in your bedroom is unlikely to hurt you (though it can be a frustrating thing to stub your toe on, as many of us can attest). By contrast, a swimming pool can be quite a dangerous thing. Swimming pool injuries are common, and swimming pools can even present legal liabilities. If a neighbor or a stranger sneaks onto your property and is injured or killed in or around your pool, you could be held liable. To avoid both injuries and liabilities, you need to pay careful attention to the safety measures you put in place in your pool area.
That means sturdy fending, reliable and safe pool covers, and other key installations and accessories, explain experts who offer pool safety nets. A pool safety net will cover the exposed water of your pool. That protects children, pets, and others who are vulnerable to falling into the water. A sturdy and reliable net can support your loved ones in the event that they fall, which makes nets a safer option than some pool covers.
By the way, the same logic applies to other dangerous places in your home—like your kitchen (where hot appliances can harm people) and your bathroom (a high-risk area for slip-and-fall injuries)!
Adapt To Your Needs
Not everyone is equally likely to be injured at home. Your risks will skyrocket if you are elderly or disabled, so be smart: Adapt your home to your particular (and, sometimes, changing) needs.
For seniors, that means addressing the specific dangers that loom the largest for seniors. It means investing in ramps, stairlifts, standing showers, and other improvements that will make a home safer for an elderly resident. Similarly, others with their own risks and priorities should be working with contractors to address their specific needs.
Have A Plan
Most of the time, our homes are relatively safe—especially if we take the steps laid out in this article. But things can change fast in the event of an emergency. A break-in, house fire, or other disasters can turn our home into a very risky place to be.
That's why every individual and family should have plans laid out for disasters. Every member of the household should know what to do, where to go, and where to reunite with others in the event of a fire, break-in, or other serious incidents. If you're the head of a household, you should hold a family meeting to make sure that everyone knows the plans and their roles within those plans. Having a drill to practice is a good idea, too. If the real thing should ever happen, you'll be very glad that you prepared.
Work With The Best
Owning a home means investing in maintenance and repair work regularly. Who you turn to for help with these sorts of projects can make a huge difference in the safety of your home.
Take electrical work, points out an expert residential electrician. This is an area with a lot of risks, from electrocution to fire. The risks of do-it-yourself work in this area are high, and so are the risks of hiring a less-than-qualified contractor. Shop around and make sure that you're working with a fully licensed and insured professional who is backed by great reviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.