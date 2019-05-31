The 2018-19 Pac-12 bowl season was a mixed bag. That said, it looked a lot better than the previous season, which was considered the worst bowl season ever for a Power 5 conference.
But the conference is improving, as we saw with UDub’s close game with the Ohio State, Oregon’s win over Michigan State, Stanford’s win over Pitt, and Washington State’s shootout win over Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl.
Early conference championship odds are out like in Bovada, after losing a fistful of athletes to the NFL Draft, does UW still stand on top of the Pacific?
Top 5 Teams for 2019 Pac 12 Championship
Washington
The Huskies already pulled out the duct tape to start stitching this team back together. They lost Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin, which is a huge blow to their offensive productivity. To add salt to this, UW lost a huge chunk of their defensive starters … which is what really anchored this team.
On the bright side, there is a lot of promise in Jacob Eason, a former 5-Star who came over from Georgia. Spring ball is upon us, and the team is looking good. The run-game is starting to come together, and the Huskies are now sitting with the projection of a 10-win season. With odds at +180 to win the Pac-12, just a hair better than Oregon’s +200, the Huskies do control their own destiny in the Pac-12 North. The schedule isn’t easy, as they have eight games before their by, but their road schedule isn’t nearly as tough as Oregon’s, which could be the difference-maker if things get tight.
Oregon
The Ducks get Justin Herbert back for another year. Despite this, they are still a few cents behind the Huskies on the Pac-12 odds-boards. This season, it’s Oregon’s turn to open their schedule against the SEC –Auburn in Arlington. Then the Ducks also have to play at Washington, at Stanford, at USC, and Arizona State. The tough road schedule is the main reason why the Ducks are listed with a 9-win projection for 2019.
Washington State
The Cougs are going to be the main challenger for both the Huskies and the Ducks not only up north but in the Pac-12 in general. They put up an incredible 10-2 season last year and look to keep the train rolling. Coach Leach’s air raid offense shouldn’t slow down much with Gabe Gubrud taking the snaps. But their road schedule is likely to keep them from matching that 10-2 record of last year. Wazzu is listed with an 8-win season, which makes sense. They’ve got Utah on the road. And play both Arizona State and Oregon (Autzen is a tough environment) on the road. Then they also get Cal and UW as highway games as well.
Utah
The Utes are going to have a bit of a chip on their shoulders after getting shutout in the 2nd half by NW in the Holiday Bowl. Even though they are 4th in position on the odds board, they are predicted to have another solid 9-win season. Nov. 2nd will be a key date as the Utes will try and get some payback against the Huskies –who handed them two losses last year–
USC
The Trojans were possibly the most disappointing team in all of college football last season. That said, they are still USC, and because of that single fact, they will still recruit top players and turn their team around fairly quickly.
At 5-7 last year, the Trojans are expected to pop up to a 7-win season in 2019. As always, USC has a pretty tough schedule, and their first couple of months of the 2019 season are brutal. However, it gets easier throughout the second half, so if they can survive the initial onslaught, they might be able to give the Utes a run for their money in the South.
All in all, this is a three-horse race between UW, U of O, and Utah … but Washington has a definitive edge when it comes to the way the schedules are falling. Look for UW to play in another Pac-12 title game in 2019!
