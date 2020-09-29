Dehydration occurs when a loss of fluids like water exceeds fluid intake. Even a minor change in fluid concentrations can result in dehydration. It is therefore necessary to drink as you lose it, or else you will become dehydrated. When dehydration kicks in, the human body does not function at its best and may be at risk for life-threatening diseases or complications. Anyone may become dehydrated, but older people and young children are most susceptible. Be careful and drink lots of fluid, especially when the temperature is higher.
So what are the symptoms of dehydration? Well, they may include some if not all of the following:
● Bad Breath
● Dark Yellow Urine
● Infrequent urination
● Headache
● Fatigue
● No More Tears
● Loss of Elasticity
● Body Overheating
● Muscle Cramps
● Muscle Spasms
● Constipation
● Lightheadedness
● Confused or Dazed States of Awareness
● Reduced cognitive processing
● Dry Mouth
● Excessive Thirst
Dehydration occurs when the water levels in your body drop below certain levels and disturb the intricate equilibrium of essential minerals found in the body. If you lose more fluids than you take in, it can disrupt many bodily functions. Excessive sweating, frequent urination, vomiting, diarrhea and a high fever are just a few factors that can lead to dehydration. During hot days, you need to make sure you take proper care and drink more water than you normally would, if not your body will lose a large volume of fluid and salts, which can lead to dehydration, especially if you are outdoors in the heat or performing strenuous exercise or activities.
So what items you most likely have at home will help you stay hydrated throughout a hot summer day:
● Water
● Fruits
● Salt
● Vegetables
● Yogurt
● Buttermilk
● Cottage Cheese
● Coconut Water
● Baking Soda and salt
● Taking an Epsom Bath
Some of the causes of dehydration could be:
● Exercising and Sweating
● Vomiting or Diarrhea
● Fever
● Increased Urination
● Drinking Alcohol
Individuals who experience mild dehydration can be treated simply by consuming enough fluids to replace the amount being lost by the body. Severe dehydration may require immediate medical treatment due to the extreme low levels of water and oxygen in the bloodstream. You should consult medical personnel to act quickly to avoid damage to tissues or vital organs.
You can help yourself avoid dehydration by drinking plenty of water, as directed by your doctor. Eat foods with high amounts of water like fruits and vegetables. Avoid or limit drinks with caffeine like coffee, teas and soft drinks. Avoid or limit alcoholic drinks. Also make sure you drink extra fluids when you're in a hot climate or doing excessive exercise.
Dehydration is a serious thing. Don't ever take it lightly. It can cause serious health risks and or even death. Make sure you keep your fluid intake at or near the amount of fluid output throughout each day. Be aware of how much fluids you are losing and replace tham ass soon as possible to help prevent dehydration. The amount of time it takes to recover from dehydration depends on how dehydrated you are. If you are severely dehydrated, it's likely that you will be hospitalized and put on intravenous hydration for up to 24 hours to recover from dehydration, or until you're able to drink oral rehydration fluids yourself. Or you can always have your total hydration drink on hand to help rehydrate quickly. Make sure to be safe and stay hydrated at all times. You can avoid dehydration by simply drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Drink up, stay safe and healthy!!!
