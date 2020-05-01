Trying to move forward with your career and life planning after graduation? Wondering how to do this from the comfort of your own home?
Look no further than the screen in front of you. While it may not be ideal, there are a lot of important steps you can take while staying inside and remaining safe.
Networking digitally
Begin your virtual job search by making a long typed-up list, or a spreadsheet, of all of the important contacts you have made and maintained throughout your college career. This includes past work and internship supervisors, coworkers, classmates, professors and teaching assistants, research PIs, presidents of RSOs, or anyone else who has had an experience you are interested in having for yourself.
Reach out to these individuals with a friendly email, asking if they know of any paid job opportunities or have any suggestions of others with whom they could connect you, who have insight on a particular industry. You may also only seek information or advice from your contacts, on how to move forward during this time, what industry-specific job search engines exist or common tips and tricks of entering a particular industry that excites you.
These interactions begin with nothing more than a friendly email, requesting to meet with that individual via Zoom or over the phone, for a 30-minute conversation. This is called an “informational interview” or a “career conversation.”
Follow up any career conversation you have with an email thanking the individual for their time and insight, and asking if they have any other professionals in their network that could help you with your search or provide you with additional information.
Utilizing LinkedIn and job search engines
Another essential tool for your virtual job search is LinkedIn, which allows you to search for profiles using the University of Washington’s main LinkedIn profile page.
Type University of Washington into the main search bar, and once you are there, click the “Alumni” tab to the bottom left of the page. Then, type specific major or profession-related search terms into the search bar, and the search will bring up individuals whose profiles include those words. You can also sort profiles by employer or by location.
There are over 300,000 UW alumni with active LinkedIn profiles: reach out to a few individuals whose profiles speak to you and see who replies. UW alumni are often eager to help their fellow Huskies!
Another set of online resources that are still active during the current crisis are job search engines, including Handshake (designed especially for college students and recent graduates), Idealist (specifically for roles in the public sector), Glassdoor, and Indeed.
All of these allow users to sign up for alerts: whenever a job you might be interested in is posted, you will receive an email.
Virtual interviews
While Zoom or phone interviews are often the first step of any interview process in a typical, non-virtual world (before a candidate is invited to formally interview with the employer in person), you can expect all job and internship interviews to take place by Zoom or phone in our current, fully virtual world.
This means you will want some practice with interviewing virtually, and one of the best ways to do that is to schedule a mock interview appointment with a career coach using Handshake, which you can find on the UW Career & Internship Center’s website, careers.uw.edu. Additionally, a Facebook recruiter will be presenting a session called Virtual Interviews: Tips and How to Get Yourself in That Headspace on May 6.
Virtual career fair and resume books
To assist with your job search efforts, the Career & Internship Center will be hosting a Virtual Job and Internship Fair on May 13!
This fair will provide you with the opportunity to interact with employers similarly to the way you would in person; these interactions will take place virtually through a vendor who specializes in virtual career fairs.
Employers who register for the fair are eager to hire students and are going out of their way to do so, which makes this an opportunity you won’t want to miss. In the meantime, consider submitting your resume to employers directly, using our online resume books.
While the job market has certainly been affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Career & Internship Center is here to support you in your job search efforts and help you put your best foot forward in the face of uncertainty. This is only the beginning.
