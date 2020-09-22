I am new to college and I have been noticing that many people use bikes to get around. While I love getting a bit of exercise and shortening my commute at the same time, I am noticing a lot of bicycle accidents. These take place between not only cyclists but also cyclists and pedestrians or even cyclists and motor vehicles. All of these accidents can lead to serious injuries. How can I reduce or avoid bike accidents on campus?
It is true that bike accidents are alarmingly common on college campuses. Bikes are great on college campuses because they allow students to get from place to place quickly without having to worry about parking their cars. At the same time, there are numerous reasons why bicycle accidents are common on a college campus. These include:
- College students are often in a hurry, running behind for their classes
- College students tend to change classes at the same time, meaning that campuses can't get crowded quickly
- Pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers are often distracted by their phones and their friends, making bicycle accident for comment due to a lack of attention
According to the May Firm, “a bike offers much less protection than a car.” As a result, serious injuries can take place following seemingly minor bicycle accidents. Therefore, it is important for everyone to keep a few important tips in mind when it comes to reducing bicycle accidents on college campuses. Some of the top tips to follow include:
- When possible, students should try to wear brightly colored clothing. If students wear dark clothing such as black or dark blue, this could cause them to blend in with the background. Wearing brightly colored clothing will help other cyclists and motor vehicle drivers spot them.
- Students should try to put away their phones as I move from place to place. Even though it is tempting to try to send a few text messages in between classes, that should never be done from the seat of a bike or behind the wheel of a car.
- Bicyclists should always remember that pedestrians are always going to have the right of way. Even though cyclists do not have a lot of protection, pedestrians have even less protection. When cyclists understand the right-of-way laws, bike and pedestrian accidents can be reduced.
These are just a few of the top tips that everyone should keep in mind when it comes to avoiding bicycle accidents on college campuses. College campuses are busy places in there are students moving from class to class quickly. Even though students might be in a hurry, it is important for everyone to pay attention and avoid potentially serious bicycle accidents.
