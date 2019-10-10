I’ve started my first semester of college, but my lack of writing skills is really holding me back. When a professor has the class write a paper, I completely dread the idea. My writing has always been horrid, and I am afraid that it will have a serious negative impact on my grades.
I want to improve my writing, but I don’t know where to start.
Writing is hard for everyone, and it’s really a skill that must be honed over time. I see a lot of adults, very successful adults, that have a difficult time stringing a few sentences together correctly.
The good news is that you want to improve your writing skills, and we have a professional writer that can lend some advice on this very topic. A few of the tips that can completely transform your writing are:
Follow Style Guides
Your college is going to have a style guide that needs to be followed, and it’s not uncommon for teachers to prefer one guide over another. The two style guides that are most common are: MLA and APA.
Master your college’s preferred style guide, and you’ll see that your writing and grades will improve drastically.
Use Tools to Help You Improve Your Writing
Apps and tools will help you correct many of your grammatical mistakes. AI has advanced a lot over the years, and you can use:
- A paraphrasing tool to assist with paraphrasing
- Grammar tools, such as Grammarly
- Hemingway Editor for basic corrections and help writing
- PaperRater
Tools can be used that will help you with everything from proper punctuation to grammar and spelling. Make use of these tools as they are used even by professional writers that often make mistakes and rely on editors to help make corrections.
Drafts and Proofreading
Writing drafts and proofreading seem like a lot of work, but there’s a reason why writers recommend the two: they work. You should be writing a draft, going back and sprucing up the draft until you reach your final copy.
The proofreading process is very important, too. You'll want to have someone proofread your work for you, or you can do it yourself. I recommend proofreading the day after writing a paper because it allows you to proofread better. Oftentimes, when you proofread your own paper after writing it, you’ll glance over common errors that you would have found a day or two later.
I also recommend picking up a book on writing and grammar from the campus library. On Writing Well by William Zinsser is a great start, and most libraries will have this book available. The book was first published in 1976, but the content still holds true today.
If you follow the guidelines in the book and really read through it once or twice, you’ll have more than enough knowledge to write concisely in college.
Writing is a skill like any other, and the more that you practice writing, the better you’ll be able to write. Learn the fundamentals, such as your college’s preferred style guide and grammar basics, and you’ll be well on your way to improving your writing skills.
