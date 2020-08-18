Making the decision to pursue higher education is a big decision - and an important one. Making the decision to learn more in any capacity is a decision that plays a massive role and how the trajectory of your life for the next three or four years is going to turn out. For a lot of hopeful soon-to-be students, making this decision can seem like a very small choice. However, it does impact a lot of your life throughout those three to four years. University is an adventure, it is true. However, university is also a lot of hard work, and for this reason nobody considering higher education should ever do so lightly.
There are so many pieces of advice that seemingly everyone is going to want to give you when they find out that you are going to pursue higher education. It can be a challenge to sift through all of that information to figure out what is actually of value and what is essentially just white noise. It is an overwhelming process and it is a process that requires quite a lot of attention to detail throughout its entirety. For me, the best pieces of advice that I was given in the lead up to attending and throughout my years at university were all the pieces of advice that told me to do what was best for myself and not necessarily what everyone else was telling me was going to be the best option.
You need an environment that offers support on all fronts
From learning about the KYC meaning in my business course to going to the campus psychologist to get some support from in mental health during assessment blocks, the university I attended ultimately gave me the support in every avenue of my life throughout the time that I was there as a student. You really do need an environment that offers support on all fronts because while your academic standards are of course important, what is just as important (if not definitely more so) is your mental health. Unfortunately, not all schools do in fact place the appropriate emphasis on this fact, so it is important that you do the work to figure out which school is the best one for you.
You need an environment that feels healthy and stable
Odds are that campus is going to be your home (more or less) for the next three to four years. Whether you choose to live on campus or simply spend your time studying in the library outside of your courses and tutorials, the point is that university ultimately becomes an environment that feels like a home away from home. So, with that in mind, you do need a home away from home that feels healthy and stable. Nobody wants to go to a school or be in any kind of environment that makes them feel unsafe or unhealthy. And one of the most important things to note here is that the health and stability of the university you choose is going to have a fundamental impact on how you ultimately navigate your experience in higher education.
You need an environment that pushes you outside of your comfort zone
For me, one of the biggest advantages of going to the university that I chose to go to was that it offered me the opportunity to jump outside of my comfort zone every single day. Whether this means making me confront my anxiety is about speaking to people through lecture and tutorial communications with other students and my teachers, or going to some networking events at the school has organised, this was an environment that pushed me outside of my comfort zone - and for me, being outside of my comfort zone is where I thrive.
