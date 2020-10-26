Hair Removal can be a laborious chore for a large number of people. Many spend a great deal of time daily on this task using methods such as shaving, tweezing, waxing, and threading. Although these methods are immediately effective, they do not offer a long-term solution. In addition, with other methods, such as waxing and shaving, many people suffer from rashes, bumps, cuts, razor burn, and ingrown hairs. After much research and testing, a new method for hair removal was created: Laser Hair Removal. It is a fast-growing practice of removing unwanted hair from almost anywhere on the body.
Laser hair removal is a technique that uses beams of highly concentrated light to force its way into the hair follicles. The pigment in the hair follicles absorbs the light, and the hair is destroyed. Unlike other hair removal methods, there are only a few side effects of laser hair removal such as redness and a change in skin pigmentation, both of which are usually gone within a few days. Even with these side effects, there are several benefits, some of which are as follows:
1. Speed: Each pulse of the laser can treat an area about the size of a quarter in under a second. This means that the upper lip, and other small areas can be completed in a matter of minutes. The under arm and Brazilian areas usually take about 20 minutes, while other areas that are larger will obviously take longer, but not as long as other methods.
2. Precision: The hair follicle is the only thing affected by the laser. There may be some sensitivity in the lasered area, but it is minimal in comparison to other methods of hair removal.
3. Effectiveness: Although some hair may take a few weeks to fall out, some may fall out immediately. It takes about four to six treatments for permanent hair removal. A couple of determining factors include hair type and hormones. Touch ups may be needed over the years, but there will no longer be a need for daily hair removal maintenance. In addition, unlike other methods, laser hair removal attacks course, dark hair.
4. Cost: After the initial up-front investment for laser hair removal, the money being spent on at home treatments for hair removal will be void. There will no longer be a need for waxes or shaving devices and creams.
5. Hair Growth Wait Time: Unlike waxing and various other methods, it is not necessary for hair to grow out for laser hair removal. It is actually recommended that a person shave prior to the treatment to keep the hair on the skin surface from scorching. And…a person can continue to shave in between session wait times.
6. Ingrown Hairs: As with some other methods, laser hair removal does not cause ingrown hairs and can actually help get rid of them.
7. Minimal Discomfort: Although each person has a different level of pain tolerance, most state that the pain from laser hair removal is minimal. In addition, different areas of the body will be more sensitive than others. Even in these areas, the procedure has been described like the feeling of being slightly popped with a rubber band or like a mild pinch. A topical numbing medication can be used to alleviate this minor discomfort. According to most people who have received laser hair removal, it is much less painful than waxing.
8. Convenience: In the past, most people have used the services at a clinic for laser hair removal, allowing someone else to perform the task. Today, there are at-home laser hair removal devices that can be purchased and used in the privacy of a home. It is essential to purchase from a reputable company along with a warranty in order to get the best quality product.
Laser hair removal offers many benefits over its alternatives. Waxing and shaving, along with other methods, can cause skin irritation, take a great deal of time, and become costly making laser hair removal the superior alternative. Even with these benefits, it is most important for anyone considering the procedure to get the facts about the company that is performing the service or providing the do-it-yourself equipment that is being purchased.
