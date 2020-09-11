Sports betting has become as popular as the act of watching actual games. Many people today, whether fans or not, are making money by predicting the outcome of certain matches. All they do is pick a team and place a bet on it, right? Well, not really.
Betting is not as simple as you may think. It involves a lot of experience in the world of betting, as well as enough knowledge about the sporting event. Before you get into the NFL betting industry, remember it’s a game of fine margins. As such, researching a particular pick is an essential part of a winning strategy.
Of course, there’s always that confidence that most gamblers have before they place their bets. One may take a little look at a match and is immediately convinced that a given team is going to win. In most cases, however, these predictions don't bear any fruits, and you'll end up being frustrated.
Regardless of how long you've been betting on NFL matches, it would be best if you always conduct thorough research on the teams involved before making the final decision. Even the most experienced bettors in the industry consult statistics and experts before pressing the ‘OK’ button.
As the resumption of the NFL season edges closer, it’s time for wagerers to start preparing their strategies and stakes. Are you wondering how you'll check for legit betting tips and predictions? Read on to find out more.
1. Understand The Game
NFL is a popular game in the United States, with over a third of sporting enthusiasts picking it as their favorite event. However, that's not to say all bettors of this sport are religious followers of all NFL games. A good number of these people don't watch the games, but they have studied the rules that might impact their betting success. So, is this a good strategy? It all depends on how you get your tips.
If you constantly pick betting tips from random websites and place them, you’ll not be doing yourself any justice. The best way to check for legit tips and prediction statistics is to start by understanding the game. Learn various rules and terms used in NFL matches and betting. For someone who has been watching the matches, this might not be much of a problem.
Here are some of the main NFL betting terminologies to help you get started on your research.
- Chalk: The term is used to describe a team or player that’s considered a favorite in a given match. In other words, this team is expected to win by a significant margin.
- Dog: Also known as the underdog, this is a team that’s not expected to win.
- ATS: Short for ‘against the spread,’ ATS refers to the point spread. It comes in handy when you want to handicap one of the teams.
- Over/Under: You might have heard someone mention the word ‘totals.’ It’s another term for over/under (O/U), which means you’re betting whether the total points will be over or under a given number.
You cannot critique the tips posted on a given website or social media page if you don't know the basics. The terms listed above will help you understand the world of NFL betting, while giving you the much-needed knowledge to start your research. But, it's still better to get an idea of how the game is played and how various betting odds are generated for you to have a better chance of gathering legit tips.
2. Consider The Game's Implications
Talking of how odds are generated in the NFL or any other betting industry, you need to keep in mind all factors that might implicate the outcome of the match. For instance, your favorite team's star player may be injured, making it hard for the team to score. Other factors can also make the team lose a match. Unfortunately, many bettors miss this fact and go on to place their bets just like any other day. It doesn't necessarily mean you'll lose the bet, but make it a habit to check out all facts surrounding that particular game before making your final decision.
As earlier stated, the most common mistake that bettors make is the false confidence of believing that Team X will win against Team Y in a title game based on its stature rather than recent form. Inasmuch as it could have good returns, the teams may not even go past the playoffs, and that could leave you frustrated. However, considering the 2020 NFL playoff betting odds, instead of going all out for ‘futures’ bets, gives you a better chance of winning. Although your chances will increase significantly, don't forget to check some of the factors that might affect the outcome of those matches.
Of course, as you check for legit tips and predictions as a bettor, you should often keep in mind the quality of the teams involved. This is what any bettor would do, but there are plethora of aspects that may directly or indirectly affect the outcome of the game. Here are some of the main factors to look into:
- Venue
Many people have lost bets because they believed that the selected team was superior to the home team by virtue of its stature or form. However, what they chose to ignore was the impact of home-field advantage. If you’re not familiar with the phrase, it basically means that the home team has some benefits gained over the visiting team. Most NFL teams average more wins at home than when playing on an away ground.
As you do your research, you might find varying opinions from various experts. Betting is not a straightforward game; therefore, you'll need to critique various sources before making your decision. Find the previous results of each team from reputable sources, like a news website or the team's official site, and compare them. Will the home-field advantage have much of an impact on the match based on the information gathered? It's upon you to judge and come up with the most probable outcome.
- Schedules
Which are the most recent and the upcoming fixtures that your selected team is scheduled to play? Many people often overlook this factor, but it has a huge implication on the outcome of a given match. For instance, players may be forced to travel miles away from their home ground twice or thrice within seven days. Since they're also humans, they'll probably run out of gas by the time they play their third match in this series.
Another example is when a team is scheduled to play three of its toughest opponents in a row. If the games are well-spaced out, then it might affect the overall outcome. However, there are cases wherein the team has to play all three matches in ten days. This might affect their form, which means you'll have to rethink your bet. Not all online sources take such factors into consideration, hence the reason why some of the tips might be misleading.
- Motivation
It might not seem like a big deal, but motivation is a key factor when deciding where to place your money. Check the performance of key players and the team as a whole. If they’re struggling for form due to specific weaknesses or circumstances, then it might not be worth the risk. However, the lack of motivation doesn't have to come from negative factors alone. A team might be in a safe position and won’t be able to see any reason to put too much effort in their next fixtures. Avoid such matches as much as possible since the results are usually very surprising, even for the fans.
There are many other factors that could affect the match or the outcome of the league as a whole. Therefore, in your quest for legit tips and predictions over the Internet, make sure you dig in further and lay all the facts on the table. Make sure you only decide on a specific bet after you've analyzed all possibilities.
3. Countercheck The Information Given By A New Source
Today, there are thousands of websites claiming to offer NFL betting tips for beginners and seasoned wagerers. Therefore, you might come across new sources every day. As convincing as they may seem at first sight, take their information with a pinch of salt. Reviews from other users might give you a hint of the site's performance, but it’s important to make a schooled decision.
Double-check the numbers provided by the new source against a secondary source. Ensure that the latter is independent of the newly found website. If the numbers match up, continue checking for a while to see if they might get sloppy along the way. Some information, however, will require a general knowledge of the sport for you to judge its legitimacy. When you're satisfied, you can add it to your list of trusted sources. Remember, it’s a good idea to have several independent reference sites.
4. Consider The Games Rather Than Specific Markets
If you're new to the betting industry, a market refers to a given category of available bets. For instance, a single NFL match will have the 1st-quarter lines, half-time lines, over/under, and moneyline. While checking for the best tips to use in your next bet, it would be wise to concentrate on the game itself rather than a specific market. As such, you'll have an open mind, which is crucial in your success. Having alternative options for a single match gives you a better chance of winning since you'll be able to choose the most probable bet.
For example, your sources are rooting for the away team to win by a significant margin. In such a scenario, you can use this information to make more money while reducing the risks. For instance, you can go for the over/under market rather than selecting one team as the outright winner. Having enough knowledge of all available markets will increase the chances of success by a huge percentage. Also, you can easily place two or more independent bets in the same game—however, you need to do this responsibly.
5. Assess With The Head, Not The Heart
This cliché remains one of the most important rules in the world of betting. Any punter knows the consequences of making decisions with the heart rather than the brain. It’s a common mistake among those who are die-hard fans of a given team. If the opponent is an underdog, one might go ahead and place a bet on their team. It's not wrong to bet on your team, but try to distinguish between being a fan and making money.
Emotions can easily prevent you from making the right decisions because of favoritism. Your feelings towards a given team should never play a role in your betting process. Make a sober analysis of the statistics and current circumstances surrounding both teams or their star players. Based on this information, which team would you pick to win the match if you were a neutral observer? The answer to this question should be your final decision. In other words, ensure that you got a realistic prediction basis before placing a bet.
Closing Remarks
Gone are the days when gambling was reserved only for the rich. Today, anyone can place their bets on specific teams based on their predictions. The NFL betting industry is flooded with websites claiming to offer legit betting tips. It's upon you to conduct due diligence on these sources before using their information. The best way to critique these tips is by gaining enough knowledge about the sport and using it to your advantage. Understand how the NFL is played and bets on these games are placed.
Another way of building your prediction basis is by analyzing each game and noting down the relevant information, like motivation and home-team advantage. As you do all these, make sure emotions won’t cloud your judgment as this could have serious repercussions on your betting career. Whether you’re a seasoned bettor or new in the industry, make sure you have a strategy that'll guide you through the process the best possible way.
