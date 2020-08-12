We all know that 2020 brought with it a worldwide pandemic. Unfortunately, many businesses and schools have had to close, both temporarily and permanently, across the world in an attempt to slow the spread of Covid-19. As no vaccine is ready for human use yet, many places will need to remain closed or will have to operate differently, including universities.
Depending on what university you attend or planned to attend in the fall, many are sticking to online learning unless you need to be on campus. This may include hands-on learning such as dentistry, culinary, any trades, or labs. Even if your classes are offered in-person, learning conditions will not be the same as they were pre-pandemic. Both students and teachers will need to wear proper personal protective equipment. This includes a mask at the very least and gloves or a face shield when necessary. In-person classes will also not operate at full-capacity to follow physical distancing guidelines. As many university classes are big, a lot of changes will need to be made to accommodate everyone safely.
Even if some classes will be offered in person, many international students will still not be able to attend. This is a big problem both for students and education institutions as in Canada alone, there were 642,480 international students in 2019. As of now, international students who are already in Canada or held a study permit before March 18, 2020, can remain in or travel to Canada. If a study permit was issued afterward, a student cannot travel to Canada. International students, however, can still study at Canadian schools online with their peers.
Despite most classes remaining online in the fall, many universities are still charging the full tuition fees, including facility fees. Many students are upset about this as they are being charged to use facilities that are not even open such as libraries and gyms. For many universities, these fees are not optional either. The University of Toronto, for example, is justifying the fees by offering online services such as fitness classes and workshops at a reduced fee in students’ tuition.
Charging students the full tuition has put off quite a few students from attending in the fall as the pandemic has had a huge negative impact on many people’s finances. In fact, 30% of prospective students say they may not be continuing with their plans to attend university this year. Even if students can afford it, many believe online learning will not offer the same learning experience in-person learning would and they prefer to wait.
If you are one of the many students who will be staying home and attending classes online, creating a comfortable environment will be important. If you have a lot of early morning classes, you will now have the option to stay in bed while learning. Thus, making sure you have a cozy, yet firm mattress is important. It can be a great place to work throughout the day while also ensuring you are well-rested and have a comfortable night’s rest to face the day!
The situation with Covid-19 is constantly changing, and every university has different standards and regulations. If you are considering still attending in-person classes in the fall (if they’re available) make sure you keep up with your university’s regulations, wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay safe!
