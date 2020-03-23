I'm worried about my financial future, because I'm an English major.
Okay, okay, just kidding (sort of): I'm not necessarily worried about finding a job with my degree (I have a minor, too!). But I am a little worried that I'm about to graduate without much of an understanding of how financial stuff works. I'm okay not having an opinion on how the Fed sets interest rates, but I do want to know how money works over time. How does a house get more valuable? How can I know what car or truck will be the best for me twenty years later? How do stocks, bonds, cryptocurrency, and all of those other things gain (or lose) value over time? I know that time is crucial in saving for retirement, but I don't feel like I truly understand why. Experts, please help!
You nailed it: When it comes to finance, time — and timing — are everything.
Let's start with the basics: If you want a strong financial future, you'll need to save money. You'll need a budget, you'll need to stick to that budget, and you'll need to stash the rest of your money somewhere safe.
But here's the thing: Unless you're incredibly rich and powerful, saving 10% or so of each paycheck under your mattress won't do much for you. In fact, the money you stash will actually grow less valuable over time, because of inflation. Prices for goods and services tend to rise over time, which is why your great-grandparents could buy their candies at the corner store for five cents while you have to pay a couple of bucks for a Hershey's bar. Over time, each dollar and cent grows less valuable in terms of purchasing power.
To counter this — and, in fact, go beyond it and make your nest egg grow in value — you need to earn interest. If you earn five percent interest on your money over the course of a year and inflation that year is a fairly typical three or four percent, you'll come out ahead.
And here's where it gets really cool: The following year, you will earn interest on your new total, which will be your old nest egg plus that extra five percent. This is called "compound interest," and it's a huge part of why investing and saving for retirement really work. Let's use simple numbers to illustrate the point: If you earn 10% interest on $100, you'll end up with $110. The next year, 10% is now $100. Use a calculator to keep going, and you'll see that 30 years of this will turn $100 into $1,744.94. That's a gain of about $1,675 — much more than the $300 we'd get if we only got that initial $10 every year.
So, how can you get these kinds of returns? Well, your best bet is the market. We're talking stocks, bonds, and all kinds of other investment vehicles. But here it pays to remind you that stocks and bonds involve risks. With stock, you are a shareholder in a company; poor performance for that company (or the economy in general) could bring down your investment. Bonds are essentially loans; holding one means that you're betting that the loan will be paid back (you can also trade bonds, in which case the ever-changing price of the bonds reflects the market's faith in the payoff and its desire to get a cut of it).
Long-term retirement investments are best kept in safe, slow-growth assets that rely on compound interest to make big bucks over the long haul. With investments like these, risk-averse investors can all but ignore short-term market movements.
All of this is why experts sometimes talk about the "time value of money." All else held equal, $100 now is worth more than $100 a year from now. Having the money now means you could invest it or make other use of it; it could be worth more a year from now (plus, there's inflation to worry about).
The time value of money is a great reason to be wary of debt, including car debt. But this doesn't mean that you can't take out a loan to get that Honda SUV you want. The key is to consider time and value, just like we've been doing. A car loan needs to be affordable; you need to be able to pay it off comfortably. Be sure to make a budget before you get your loan and head to the car dealership, and consider getting a loan pre-approved before you meet your car dealer. Next, consider the long-term value of your car itself. Will that Jeep lose move value over time than that Chevrolet? What about the Hyundai? Savvy customers that visit a car dealership in Enfield, CT, or Springfield, MA, aren't just looking to be pleased by a short drive in a new car; they're considering how their new vehicle might perform when it's their old vehicle. Pickups, minivans, and cars don't appreciate like stocks do, but the rate at which they depreciate is key. Factor that into your budget — along with accessories, warranties, and other considerations — and you'll be on track for a wise purchase.
But it's not just time that matters, it's timing. Some assets are much more volatile; they can grow faster than the stocks of large companies and can drop in value much faster than any car. Small-cap stocks, risky bonds, and new types of assets like cryptocurrency can change dramatically in value over short periods of time. With these, we care less about compound interest and more about being in the right position at the right time.
These is where day traders can make big bucks — or lose them, so be careful! While you should not invest more than you can afford to lose in risky investments, you may find that you enjoy speculating on highly variable investments. Those that do their research, keep their nerve, and have a little luck can walk away from cryptocurrency markets a lot wealthier. Learn to limit risk, be wary of leveraged moves, and keep abreast of the latest developments in your chosen area of expertise. Armed with reviews, guides, and news from sites like CryptoVantage.com, you might be able to add a whole lot of fresh cash to your retirement fund.
